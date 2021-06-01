Euro 2020: Jesse Lingard Out as Gareth Southgate Incudes Trent Alexander-Arnold as 4th Right Back in 26-man England Squad

Gareth Southgate named England’s 26-man squad for Euro 2020 as strikers Mason Greenwood and Ollie Watkins, midfielders James Ward-Prowse and Jesse Lingard, defenders Ben White and Ben Godfrey, and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale were left out.

Injury concern Harry Maguire finds a place in the squad, along Bukayo Saka and teenage sensation Jude Bellingham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was named along with Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James, who can all play on the right side of defense.

England open their Group D campaign on June 13 against Croatia at Wembley Stadium before playing Scotland and the Czech Republic at the same venue. There’s also a potential round of 16 match at Wembley for England, while the semifinals and final will all be played there.

England’s 26-man squad for Euro 2020:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom)

Defenders: Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Conor Coady (Wolves) Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/GER)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here