Italy booked their place in the final of the Euro 2020 following an intense penalty shoot-out win over Spain. The Azzurris after being outplayed in the majority of the match took the lead when Juventus winger Federico Chiesa curled one past Unai Simon. But their joy lasted for just 20 minutes as Alvaro Morata played one-two with Dani Olmo near the box and equalised on the 80th minute. The scoreline remained the same for the rest of the match as either teams failed to score.

Italy were to kick off the penalty shootout but Manuel Locatelli’s effort was saved by Unai Simon. To Locatelli’s relief, Dani Olmo put one over for Spain. Andrea Belotti made no mistake for the Italians, neither did Thiago.

Next up was Federico Bernardeschi for Italy, and the 27-year-old made no mistake from the spot. Alvaro Morata stepped up for Spain next, however, his effort was easily saved by Gianluigi Donnaruma with a dive to his left.

Jorginho was the next person in the line, and the Chelsea midfielder with his infamous hop, skip and shoot scored one of the coolest penalties under the highest of pressure.

Jorginho kept his cool in front of 66,000 people at Wembley, putting in the fifth and deciding spot-kick to send ecstatic Italy through and Spain home.

“When you take the kick, you feel this weight fall off your shoulders! I tried to forget everything around me, focus on what I’d trained to do, took a deep breath and got on with it," the Chelsea midfielder told Sky Italia after the match.

Fans too were in awe of the 29-year-old’s penalty taking technique.

That Jorghino penalty was absolute footballing filth. pic.twitter.com/hGPMZy8DlX— View from Gorgie (@ViewfromGorgie) July 6, 2021

This is the coldest penalty kick I’ve seen in a big game since Zidane’s panenka in the World Cup final vs Buffon.Jorginho is a killer. https://t.co/LGidKnvcJg — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) July 6, 2021

We see Jorghino taking these penalties all the time but somehow this is the best onepic.twitter.com/YOkpa1T1xe— Theo (@CFCTHE0) July 7, 2021

Honestly jorghino that penalty was the definition of ice in the veins— Atshayan Balakumaran (@AtshayanB) July 6, 2021

“That wasn’t cool from Jorghino,that was ice cold" pic.twitter.com/qmSWJKV5eW— Dr.Drake Ramoray (@kiptobennn) July 6, 2021

‘It was a struggle against a great team that made us run so hard, we knew we’d have to suffer, but we believed to the end and in my view deserved to win,’ he added.

“There are games where you have to suffer. They can’t all be as smooth as our progress so far. We knew it would be a tough game,” Mancini told a news conference.

“That is why the players and everyone who worked with us over last three years deserve great credit, because it wasn’t easy. Almost no one believed we could do it, and yet we are into the final."

Italy will face Denmark or England in the final on Sunday as they bid to win their first European Championship title since 1968 in their first final appearance since a 4-0 defeat to Spain at Euro 2012.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here