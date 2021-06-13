Euro 2020: Jude Bellingham Becomes Youngest Player, Fan Falls from Stands at Wembley Stadium

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has become the youngest player to appear at a Euro final, as England defeated Croatia in their Group D clash.

Bellingham is 17 years, 349 days. He came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute in England’s 1-0 victory over Croatia.

UEFA EURO 2020: FULL COVERAGE | Points Table | Schedule | Results

The previous youngest player was Jetro Willems. He was 18 when he played for the Netherlands at Euro 2012.

FAN FALLS AT WEMBLEY

A football fan has been taken to a London hospital in serious condition after falling from the stands at Wembley Stadium.

The English Football Association says officials are working with “UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”

The English FA owns Wembley.

The incident was said to have happened just after kickoff. No other details were given.

Wembley says the spectator “was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.”

UEFA confirmed the incident but declined further comment citing privacy reasons.

(With inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here