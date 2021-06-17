CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTCFinal#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Football»Euro 2020: Kevin de Bruyne Scores and Assists as Belgium Beat Denmark to Make Last 16
1-MIN READ

Euro 2020: Kevin de Bruyne Scores and Assists as Belgium Beat Denmark to Make Last 16

Kevin de Bruyne was the difference-maker for Belgium. (Photo Credit: Euro 2020 Twitter)

Kevin de Bruyne was the difference-maker for Belgium. (Photo Credit: Euro 2020 Twitter)

Euro 2020: Kevin de Bruyne made the difference after coming on in the second half as Belgium beat Denmark 2-1.

Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner as Belgium beat Denmark 2-1 in Copenhagen on Thursday to reach the knockout stage of Euro 2020, as fans and players at the Parken Stadium showed their support for Christian Eriksen.

Yussuf Poulsen gave the hosts a second-minute lead, but De Bruyne came off the bench at half-time to make his first appearance of the tournament after injury and teed up Thorgan Hazard to equalise before drilling in a fine strike.

The match was paused after 10 minutes for a minute’s applause for Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the Danes’ game against Finland last weekend.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED STORIES
Tags
first published:June 17, 2021, 23:47 IST