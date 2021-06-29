Euro 2020: Kylian Mbappe Apologises for Penalty Miss; Pele Tweets Support for PSG Forward Post Twitter Abuse

It was a night to forget for France, especially for Kylian Mbappe as his miss from the spot during the penalty shootout resulted in the world champions’ 5-4 shootout loss to Switzerland thereby crashing out of the European Championship in the last 16 stage..

Switzerland scored twice in the final 10 minutes in a thrilling 3-3 draw and, following a goalless extra time, prevailed in the shootout after goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved from Mbappe.

After the nightmarish game Kylian Mbappe issued an apology on his social media accounts. Mbappe said he is sorry about his penalty.

“I’m sorry about this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed," Mbappe wrote on Instagram.

“It’s going to be hard to sleep after this, but unfortunately these are the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.

“The most important (thing) will be to get back up again even stronger for future commitments. Congratulations and good luck to the Swiss team."

Fans React Angrily to Mbappe’s Miss:

The Swiss TV commentator’s reaction to Mbappé missing the last penalty versus France in Round of 16.#EURO2020 #FRASUI pic.twitter.com/mKxrZpzit4— Rahul ® (@RahulSadhu009) June 28, 2021

Ever Since Foden Tweeted this it has been the downfall of the Kylian Mbappe pic.twitter.com/K1YtLSW3bC— Khamez (@khamez0) June 29, 2021

love Mbappe, but damn one penalty away from probably the opposite https://t.co/dwaOh6ptfX— Rigo Villaseñor (@rod_rick04) June 29, 2021

That fraud mbappe thought he could put away the Pk but knew he wasn’t a penalty specialist like his hero— Mauricio️ (@Mau17icio_) June 29, 2021

It’s a shame that Mbappe’s turned out to be a little fraud.— Mooms Aus dem Scheißhaus (@Danny_McMoomins) June 28, 2021

I don’t know about you lot. Mbappe, just became a different animal after this penalty miss. Feel like this is what he needed for him to grow.— Charlie Ntamark Jr (@1OfficialNtmark) June 29, 2021

That Mbappe penalty miss, his body language after kicking the ball & the keeper’s dive everything looked same as that Ronaldo penalty vs Chelsea in the Champions League final— Real Madrid Xtra (@RealMadridXtra) June 29, 2021

While the social media was unforgiving towards Mbappe posting memes of the PSG striker, the legendary Pele tweeted, “Keep your head up, Kylian! Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey, @KMbappe."

Keep your head up, Kylian! Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey, @KMbappe.— Pelé (@Pele) June 28, 2021

Daniel Sturridge, the former Liverpool striker said the social media should not revile Mbappe for the missed penalty.

“Everyone needs to chill with the jokes and show some love and support to the young talent @KMbappe. This guy is world class at 22! He will only get better and learn from tonight. Can’t wait to see your comeback and be even better next season bro, stay strong [emoticon: heart]," he said.

Everyone needs to chill with the jokes and show some love and support to the young talent @KMbappe. This guy is world class at 22! He will only get better and learn from tonight. Can’t wait to see your comeback and be even better next season bro, stay strong ❤️— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) June 28, 2021

Switzerland face Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday.

