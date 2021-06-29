CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Football»Euro 2020: Kylian Mbappe Apologises for Penalty Miss; Pele Tweets Support for PSG Forward Post Twitter Abuse
2-MIN READ

Euro 2020: Kylian Mbappe Apologises for Penalty Miss; Pele Tweets Support for PSG Forward Post Twitter Abuse

Kylian Mbappe issued an apology (AP)

Kylian Mbappe issued an apology (AP)

Yann Sommer saved Kylian Mbappe’s penalty to secure a 5-4 shootout win over the world champions.

It was a night to forget for France, especially for Kylian Mbappe as his miss from the spot during the penalty shootout resulted in the world champions’ 5-4 shootout loss to Switzerland thereby crashing out of the European Championship in the last 16 stage..

Switzerland scored twice in the final 10 minutes in a thrilling 3-3 draw and, following a goalless extra time, prevailed in the shootout after goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved from Mbappe.

After the nightmarish game Kylian Mbappe issued an apology on his social media accounts. Mbappe said he is sorry about his penalty.

“I’m sorry about this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed," Mbappe wrote on Instagram.

“It’s going to be hard to sleep after this, but unfortunately these are the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.

“The most important (thing) will be to get back up again even stronger for future commitments. Congratulations and good luck to the Swiss team."

Fans React Angrily to Mbappe’s Miss:

While the social media was unforgiving towards Mbappe posting memes of the PSG striker, the legendary Pele tweeted, “Keep your head up, Kylian! Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey, @KMbappe."

Daniel Sturridge, the former Liverpool striker said the social media should not revile Mbappe for the missed penalty.

“Everyone needs to chill with the jokes and show some love and support to the young talent @KMbappe. This guy is world class at 22! He will only get better and learn from tonight. Can’t wait to see your comeback and be even better next season bro, stay strong [emoticon: heart]," he said.

Switzerland face Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday.

first published:June 29, 2021, 16:45 IST