EURO 2020: List of Past Euros Winners

The Euros is considered to be the second most awaited international tournament after the FIFA World Cup, given the heavyweight nations such as France, Spain, Germany, England, Netherlands among others on the list. With each European nation comprising of their own domestic leagues and various city clubs participating in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, it is all the more exciting and thrilling to watch international football. The defending champions, Portugal, will have to claw their way through the group of death as Group F also comprises France, Germany and Hungary.

Here is the list of Euros winners since 1960:

1960 – Soviet Union

In the maiden final tournament, the Soviet Union beat Yugoslavia 2-1 in extra time to win the maiden Euros. The Euros was hosted in France and the finals were in Paris. A total of 17,966 people were in attendance.

1964 - Spain

Host nation Spain clinched the Euros after beating the defending champions Soviet Union at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. Spain won the finals 2-1, winning their first of the three titles. A total of 79,115 people attended the final, which is till date, the highest attendance in Euros history.

1968 - Italy

Italy went on to win the Euros by beating Yugoslavia 2-0 in Rome, Italy. Surprisingly, the 1964 finals were played in two matches, with the first final ending in a draw 1-1. The second final was played and Italy triumphed by winning the finals 2-0. A total of 32,886 were recorded in attendance.

1972 – West Germany

For a third time in the competition, Soviet Union reached the finals, only to be ending up on the losing side as West Germany cruised past the opposition with the help of Gerd Muller and Herbert Wimmer, beating Soviet Union 3-0 in Brussels, Belgium. A total of 43,066 were recorded in attendance.

1976 – Czechoslovakia

In the first finals of the Euros which went past extra time and into penalties, Czechoslovakia beat defending champions West Germany 5-3 on penalty shootouts after the score was level 2-2 after extra time. It is regarded as one of the greatest Euros finals witnessed at Belgrade, Yugoslavia.

1980 – West Germany

Getting back on top and in their third consecutive Euros final, West Germany won their second Euros by beating Belgium 2-1 in the finals in Rome, Italy. 47,860 fans were recorded in attendance at the Stadio Olimpiaco.

1984 – France

In a heavyweight clash, France beat Spain 2-0 to win their maiden Euros title at the Parc de Princes in Paris, France. A total of 47,368 were recorded in attendance.

1988 – Netherlands

The Dutchmen came cruising on top after beating the Soviet Union 2-0 in Munich, West Germany. Ruud Gulit and Marco Van Basten led the Dutch to their maiden Euros win. A total of 62,770 were recorded in attendance at the Olympiastadion.

1992 – Denmark

The underdogs of the tournament, Denmark did the impossible by defeating Germany 2-0 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Surprisingly, Denmark was invited to play in the tournament after Yugoslavia’s exclusion from the tournament.

1996 – Germany

Clinching their third Euros title, Germany beat Czech Republic 2-1 in extra time at the Wembley Stadium, London. A total of 73,611 fans were in attendance at the final in England.

2000 – France

In a heavyweight clash, France won their second Euros title after beating Italy 2-1 in extra time at the Feijenoord Stadium in Netherlands. Italy had the lead but squandered it later, which saw France overtake them in extra time, winning their second title.

2004 – Greece

The Euros which saw the biggest upset ever. Greece beat Portugal 1-0 in the finals to win their maiden Euros title, in fact their maiden international trophy. What was even flabbergasting, is that Greece beat Portugal in their own backyard in Lisbon to win their first ever international title.

2008 – Spain

In another heavyweight clash, Spain beat Germany 1-0, with the help of the sole goal scored by Fernando Torres. Spain won their second Euros title after 44 years in Vienna, Austria.

2012- Spain

For the first time ever, a nation successfully defended their title as Spain thrashed Italy 4-0 in the finals in Kyiv, Ukraine. After winning the 2010 World Cup, Spain were on a roll and easily managed to see off 2006 World Cup winners in style.

2016 – Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal beat France in their own backyard with the lone goal by Eder in extra time at the Parc de Princes in Paris. France, who bragged of a great squad at the time, fumbled the chance to secure the title.

