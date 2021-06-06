Euro 2020: List of Venues, Host Cities and Stadiums

For the first time in the history of the Euros, the hosts of this year’s tournament is Europe. The Euros 2020 will be hosted across 11 cities in the continent and the matches will be played in nations such as Germany, England and the Netherlands. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Euros was postponed to 2021, and will be held from June 11 to July 11. 51 matches will be played in a span of 31 days, with 24 nations competing to win the coveted title.

Here is the list of Euro 2020 venues, host cities and stadiums:

BAKU

The capital of Azerbaijan is one of the host cities for the Euros 2020. The Olympic Stadium, which seats a capacity of 68,700, will only capacitate 31,000 fans for the matches which are scheduled to be played in Baku. Fans will have to show their negative COVID result as well in order to be seated at the stadium.

Matches Scheduled - Switzerland vs Wales, Turkey vs Wales, Round of 16 Match 3

AMSTERDAM

The Johan Cruyff Arena, one of the most popular stadiums which is named after legendary Netherlands and FC Barcelona football player, Johan Cruyff. A sea of orange is expected at the stadium as the Dutch return to the Euros. 12,000 fans will be capacitated at the stadium due to COVID restrictions.

Matches Scheduled - Netherlands vs Ukraine, Netherlands vs Austria, Netherlands vs Macedonia, Round of 16 Match 1

BUDAPEST

The only city which will capacitate at its maximum i.e., 61,000 fans, the stadium will witness legendary matches as Hungary will face Portugal, France and Germany at the Puskas Arena. A stadium definitely to be at.

Matches Scheduled - Hungary vs Portugal, Hungary vs France, Portugal vs France, Last Match 3

BUCHAREST

The National Arena in Bucharest, Romania will capacitate 13,000 fans out of the 51,000 capacity. Romania were unable to qualify for the Euros this year, however, Romanian citizens will be allowed to witness the matches, as granted by UEFA.

Matches Scheduled - Austria vs North Macedonia, Ukraine vs North Macedonia, Ukraine vs Austria

COPENHAGEN

The capital of Denmark, will capacitate 15,900 fans at the Parken Stadium and will host their nation’s matches against the likes of Russia, Finland and Belgium.

Matches Scheduled - Denmark vs Finland, Denmark vs Belgium, Denmark vs Russia

GLASGOW

The inclusion of Glasgow as a host city was uncertain, but UEFA gave the green light after plenty of assurance from the local organizers. The Hampden Park has hosted the Euros finals thrice - 1960, 1976 and 2002.

Matches Scheduled - Scotland vs Czech Republic, Croatia vs Czech Republic, Scotland vs Croatia.

MUNICH

The Allianz Arena in Munich Germany, was included as a host city on April 23, but will surely liven the atmosphere when 14,500 fans will be allowed to enter the stadium. Home to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, the Bavarian city hosts some great matches.

Matches Scheduled - Germany vs France, Germany vs Portugal, Germany vs Hungary, Quarter Final.

LONDON

The iconic Wembley Stadium is also one of the host cities and will host 8 matches out of the 51 scheduled. With a capacity of 90,000, only 22,500 fans have been allowed to be seated. However, changes can be made for the semi-final and finals clash which can seat a possibility of 45,000 fans.

Matches Scheduled - England vs Croatia, England vs Scotland, England vs Czech Republic, Semi-Finals and Finals.

ROME

At the Stadio Olimpico, a total of 18,000 fans will be allowed to be seated for Italy’s matches and a quarter-final clash. Also, Rome will host the opening match of the Euros 2020, which will be between Italy and Turkey.

Matches Scheduled - Italy vs Turkey, Italy vs Switzerland, Italy vs Wales, Quarter-Final

SEVILLE

Coming in place of Bilbao, Seville is a host city for the Euros 2020 and will host Spain’s matches along with a last 16 clash. The capacity at the stadium at the Estadio La Cartuja is 60,000, but only 18,000 fans will be allowed to enter.

Matches Scheduled - Spain vs Sweden, Spain vs Poland, Spain vs Slovakia, Last 16 match.

ST. PETERSBURG

Russia’s capital came in place of Dublin and have managed to grab 6 group stage matches and 3 knockout matches as well. The Krestovsky Stadium seats a maximum of 68,000, but only 30,500 fans will be allowed to be capacitated.

Matches Scheduled - Russia vs Belgium, Poland vs Slovakia, Russia vs Finland, Sweden vs Slovakia, Finland vs Belgium, Sweden vs Poland, Quarter Final, Last of 16 match.

