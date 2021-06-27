Euro 2020 LIVE Score and Updates, Belgium vs Portugal: Defending Champions Against One of the Favourites

We are going to be covering Belgium vs Portugal in this blog but in the first match of the day, Czech Republic upset the Netherlands 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the European Championships on the second day of the Round of 16.

Belgium qualified for the Round of 16 topping Group B with three wins in three games. During the group stages, they scored seven goals and conceded only one to stamp their class. Portugal, on the other hand, have qualified as one of the best third-placed teams and won only one of the three group stage games.

Euro 2020 LIVE Score and Updates, Belgium vs Portugal: The second day of the Round of 16 fixtures will see two heavyweights in Belgium and Portugal clash at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville. Belgium are one of the favourites to win the title while Portugal are the defending champions at the tournament.

In the first clash of the day, Czech Republic sent shockwaves in the world by registering a huge 2-0 upset win over the Netherlands to advance to the quarter-finals. Netherlands were expected to go through with ease but Czech Republic had different plans. Both of Czech’s goals were scored in the second half in what was a massive victory for the nation.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku will resume their domestic rivalry on the international stage as Portugal and Belgium face each other. Ronaldo is the Euro’s leading scorer after netting five times in the group stage while Lukaku, who is in the form of his life, is lurking behind the Portugal captain with three goals. Juventus forward Ronaldo is also just one goal away from breaking Ali Daei’s all-time international goalscoring record of 109.

The pair lock horns at the Euro after doing battle in the Serie A scoring charts last season, with 36-year-old Ronaldo being crowned ‘capocannoniere’ after scoring 29 times in a difficult season for Juventus.

However, Lukaku pipped Ronaldo to the league’s player of the season award last campaign despite scoring five fewer goals as he played a key role in Inter Milan winning their first league title in over a decade.

Both teams will have their work cut out to reach the July 11 final at Wembley with Italy, who squeezed past Austria on Saturday, and either world champions France or Spain the opponents in the next two rounds if they get beyond the last 16.

However, Portugal coach Fernando Santos is “firmly convinced” his side will come out on top in the clash in Seville.

“We know our opponent is capable and very competent but I’m firmly convinced we’re going to be better than they are,” he told a video media conference.

