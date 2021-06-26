Euro 2020 Live Score and Updates, Italy vs Austria: Italy Favourites to Reach Quarters

Earlier, Denmark crushed Wales 4-0 to reach the quarter-finals and in the second match of the day, Italy take on Austria.

Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the European Championships on the first day of the Round of 16.

There was much talk in the Italian media about whether the Italian players would take a knee ahead of the game against Austria, an anti-racism gesture taken by several teams, but defender Leonardo Bonucci said the squad is yet to decide. “When we go back to the hotel, we have planned a meeting and will decide as a team,” he said.

Euro 2020 Live Score and Updates, Italy vs Austria: It’s the second match of the Round of 16 as the knockout stages of the European Championships kicked off with Wales vs Denmark on Saturday. Italy could break an 82-year national record when they take on Austria in the last 16. Roberto Mancini, who took over after Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, has rebuilt the Azzurri into contenders, overseeing a 30-match unbeaten run to equal the mark set under two-time World Cup-winning coach Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s.

Italy breezed through the group stage and have won their last 11 matches without conceding a goal. They will be heavy favourites against an Austria side through to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time.

“Playing at Wembley really should be a pleasure because… well, sometimes players never get a chance to play there in their lives,” said former Manchester City boss Mancini.

“It’s such a spectacular stadium and I want us to go out there and play well because, well the stadium kind of deserves that.”

Austria advanced as runners-up from Group C, recovering from a 2-0 loss to Netherlands by beating Ukraine 1-0 in their final game.

“We know we’re the underdogs and it’s difficult to judge our realistic chances but even with 10 percent you can achieve a lot,” said Austria coach Franco Foda.

“This team has already achieved something spectacular but now we’re focused on taking the next step to make it to Munich.”

