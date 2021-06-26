Euro 2020 Live Score and Updates, Wales vs Denmark: First Quarter-final Spot on the Line

Here are the matches which will be played today: Wales vs Denmark and Italy and Austria.

Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the European Championships on the first day of the Round of 16.

Wales will be without midfielder Ethan Ampadu, who is suspended after being sent off early in the second half of the team’s final group match against Italy for a foul on Federico Bernardeschi. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said captain Simon Kjaer got a knock but expected him to be ready for Wales game. Players on both sides should have a good idea what to expect from one another Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward both play for Premier League club Leicester, while Ben Davies and Joe Rodon are Tottenham teammates with Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Bale also played on loan for the London club last season.

Euro 2020 Live Score and Updates, Wales vs Denmark: It’s the first match of the Round of 16 as the knockout stage of the European Championships kick off on Saturday. Gareth Bale’s Wales is set to take on Kasper Schmeichel’s Denmark at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Wales had reached the semi-finals of the Euro in 2016 and will be hoping to make a deep run this time as well.

Denmark had three emotional games in the group stage. They lost their first game to Finland 1-0 after Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest on the field and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. The Danes also lost to Belgium before beating Russia 4-1 to finish second in Group B and advance to knockout rounds.

“I’m thinking a lot about Christian and how much I have hoped that he could experience this,” Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said. “He has been looking forward to this summer so much, it’s a big, big dream for Christian, and just to know that he’s not here hurts.”

Wales’ victory over Turkey and a draw with Switzerland were enough for second place behind Italy in Group A. The Welsh lost 1-0 in their final match against the Italian, one of the tournament’s top teams.

Gareth Bale, one of the stars of the 2016 campaign, is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 33 goals, but he has not scored in his last 14 internationals and missed a penalty against Turkey in Baku.

Aaron Ramsey, another of the veterans from the tournament in France, is hoping to improve on the team’s performance five years ago.

“We’re a threat. We keep games tight, so who knows,” Ramsey said. “Why not go all the way again?”

The winner of Saturday’s match will head to Baku where Wales is undefeated in two matches at this tournament to face either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on July 3.

