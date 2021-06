A Mats Hummels own goal gave France a 1-0 victory over Germany in Munich in their first game of Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

World champions France fully deserved their Group F win, sealed when Hummels put through his own net in the 20th minute, while Didier Deschamps’ men also had two goals ruled out for offside in the second half.

