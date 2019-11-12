Take the pledge to vote

Euro 2020 New Jersey Designs Unveiled for Germany, Spain, Belgium, Wales and Others

The kits for Euro 2020 were unveiled of Germany, Wales, Hungary, Northern Ireland, Belgium, Spain, Russia, Scotland and Sweden.

Trending Desk

November 12, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
A number of teams will be sporting new kit this week ahead of next summer's Euro 2020 tournament, with Adidas unveiling the home jerseys of its sponsored countries. According to the Adidas website, "each design is inspired by the similarities that exist between these territories."

Adidas revealed the process behind the creation of the jerseys, saying that the process started with hand-drawn sketches, following which, the artworks that were created by a "diverse collective of designers," became the source inspiration for the jerseys.

Germany, Wales, Hungary, Northern Ireland, Belgium, Spain, Russia, Scotland, and Sweden will be sporting the new jerseys.

Speaking about the same, Juergen Rank, Senior Design Director at Adidas, said, "It was a unique challenge to develop a line of jerseys that would successfully convey the raw emotion and unifying effect of football."

He further added, "But beginning the creative process focusing on hand drawings enabled us to be more direct, human and emotional in what we created. We're delighted with an end result that truly succeeds in uniting the worlds of art and football."

Germany's new jersey will see its stripes reinterpreted in the style of contemporary hand-painted pinstripes, while Spain's new jersey will feature original hand-painted artwork, that has deep shades of red and burgundy running through.

Germany

Russia's 2020 jersey is designed with red colour blocking as a nod to the nation's flag, while Belgium's has handcrafted brushstrokes, the Adidas website has revealed.

Belgium Wales

The new kits of Hungary, Spain, Russia, Scotland, and Sweden.

Spain Sweden

RussiaScotland

And last but least, Argentina's new kit was also unveiled for the upcoming Copa America.

Argentina

