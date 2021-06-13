Euro 2020: North Macedonia's Goran Pandev Makes History; Stefan Lainer Celebrates with Message for Christian Eriksen

North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev became the second oldest goalscorer in European Championship history by netting his nation’s first goal at a major tournament against Austria on Sunday.

Aged 37 years and 321 days, the Genoa forward benefited from a catalogue of errors in the Austrian defence to roll in a 28th-minute equaliser in his side’s Euro 2020 opener in Bucharest after Stefan Lainer’s goal for Austria.

UEFA EURO 2020: FULL COVERAGE | Points Table | Schedule | Results

Pandev is second only to Austrian Ivica Vastic on the all-time list, who netted against Poland in Euro 2008 aged 38 years and 257 days.

Pandev, a Champions League winner in 2010 with Inter Milan, is his country’s all-time record scorer with 38 goals, 20 clear of his strike partner Aleksandar Trajkovski.

Best Wishes Christian

Earlier, Austria right back Stefan Lainer celebrated his goal at the European Championship with a message for Christian Eriksen.

Lainer held up a white shirt he was thrown from the bench with the message “Eriksen, stay strong” written on it after giving his team a 1-0 lead over North Macedonia in Bucharest.

The supporters of both teams applauded before the game when the giant screen above the field displayed the message “Best Wishes Christian.”

Eriksen collapsed on the field while playing for Denmark on Saturday. He is still in the hospital in Copenhagen but in stable condition.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here