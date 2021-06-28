Euro 2020 Not Over for Kevin de Bruyne or Eden Hazard, Says Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez

Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are fit enough to stay with Belgium’s Euro 2020 squad despite suffering injuries in Sunday’s last-16 win over Portugal, coach Roberto Martinez said on Monday. Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne hobbled off with an ankle injury while captain Hazard suffered a muscle problem and was replaced in the 87th minute. The pair had scans to diagnose the extent of their injuries and Martinez said they could still play a part in Friday’s quarter-final against Italy in Munich.

“I have positive news about both Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard," Martinez said.

“They didn’t take any major damage and stay with the team.

“Our main concern at the moment is time as the match against Italy is coming up quickly. Kevin and Eden probably won’t get 100 percent fit, but we will use every day to get them as fit as possible.

“In the event that we go through, they will be ready for the semi-final anyway."

Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team, have lost second-choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to a knee injury, with the uncapped Thomas Kaminski taking his place.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here