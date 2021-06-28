Euro 2020: Paul Pogba's First Touch in Training Leaves Fans Mesmerized | Watch Video

France and Manchester United mid-fielder Paul Pogba has always had a certain flair and his movements on the ground have often left fans captivated. From his pin-perfect long-range crosses to his swirling passes andfirst touches, the mid-fielder has become quite the creative footballer which fans have always wanted to see. However, here is a video that indicates just how good Pogba is with the ball. During a training session, a cross was sent to Pogba, who somehow managed to land a flawless first touch, which has left fans drooling.

Here is the video which has been released by France’s official Twitter handle.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on Pogba’s impeccable first touch.

Other than his first touches and vision, the French mid-fielder has also often helped out with the defense, be it the numerous times he has won the ball, to intercepting and creating an instant counter-attack. The 28-year-old is just proving how good he is and managers from top clubs will be hoping to claim his services.

As Pogba’s contract at Manchester United ends next summer, top clubs such as Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have enquired about the mid-fielder’s services. On being asked about his future after France’s draw with Portugal in the last clash of the group stages, Pogba stated that he is currently focused on the Euros.

Manchester United are keen on handing Pogba a new contract as the 28-year-old can sign a pre-agreement contract with another club in the winter transfer window in January. Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has often suggested the Frenchman to join another club as his client is ‘unhappy’ and ‘needs a change of scenery’.

France will face Switzerland in the last 16 clash and the defending World Cup champions should not face a real threat as the Swiss only won one match in their group stage battles and have been inconsistent so far in the tournament. The winner between the two sides will get to face the winner between Croatia and Spain in the Euro 2020quarterfinal round.

France take on Switzerland on June 29 from 12:30 AM IST from the Arena Nationala, Bucurestim Romania.

