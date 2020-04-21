FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Euro 2020 Playoffs Could Be in October or November, Says UEFA Vice President

Euro 2020 (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Euro 2020 has been delayed one year with the 16-nation playoffs have twice been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Washington: UEFA vice president Sandor Csanyi says playoffs to decide the last four places in the postponed European Championship could be played in October or November.

The 16-nation playoffs have twice been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Euro 2020 has been delayed one year.

Csanyi tells Hungarian media that October and November are options while there is uncertainty about when soccer can resume in Europe. All 55 UEFA member countries are currently scheduled to play Nations League games in October and November.

Hungary was drawn to play at Bulgaria in the single knockout Euro 2020 playoffs. The winner will host either Iceland or Romania with a place in the final tournament at stake.

Hungary is one of 12 host nations of Euro 2020.

