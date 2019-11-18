Euro 2020 Qualifiers: All Teams Who Have Booked Their Spot and Ones That Still Can

Defending champions Portugal have inched their way to qualifying for Euro 2020 after beating Luxembourg 2-0 on Sunday. The match also saw their captain Cristiano Ronaldo score the 99th international goal in his career. The win meant that Portugal have now finished second in Group B with 17 points. They are three points ahead of Serbia, who drew 2-2 with Ukraine.

Ronaldo's 99th goal means he is just another goal away from joining Iran's Ali Daei, the only player to have scored 100 goals for a national team, the report further added.

With Portugal, 17 players have qualified for the Euro 2020 with seven spots remaining.

Euro 2020 qualifying teams:

While England have booked their spot on Thursday, with a 4-0 win over Kosovo, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine too have qualified for Euro 2020.

Euro 2020 top seeds:

There are supposed to be six top seeds for the Euro 2020 draw on November 30. Belgium, Italy, England and Ukraine have already qualified, reported BBC, adding that defending Champions Portugal will not be a top seed.

Here are the group-based team standings:

EURO 2020 GROUP A

England: 21 points

Czech Republic: 15 points

Kosovo: 11 points

Montenegro: 3 points

England have already qualified with a 7-0 win over Montenegro and are the group winners. Meanwhile, Kosovo will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D3 winner and Bulgaria too will be in the play-offs but their path have not yet been defined. Montenegro have been eliminated.

EURO 2020 GROUP B

Ukraine: 20 points

Portugal: 17 points

Serbia: 14 points

Luxembourg: 4 points

Lithuania: 1 point

Ukraine have qualified and are the group winners while, Portugal, with their win over Luxembourg, come in at a close second. Serbia are slated to be in the play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C4 winner while both Luxembourg and Lithuania have been eliminated.

EURO 2020 GROUP C

Germany: 18 points

Netherlands: 16 points

Northern Ireland: 13 points

Belarus: 4 points

Estonia: 1 point

Both Germany and Netherlands have qualified while Northern Ireland, who can no longer qualify through the European Qualifiers group stage but will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B. Belarus will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D2 winner, while Estonia can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage.

EURO 2020 GROUP D

Denmark: 15 points

Switzerland: 14 points

Republic of Ireland: 12 points

Georgia: 8 point

Gibraltar: 0 point

Republic of Ireland will qualify if they beat Denmark by a margin of two goals or more. They can also qualify if they win by one goal and Switzerland do not draw with Gibraltar. However, they have a guaranteed place in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B. Denmark, on their part, will qualify if they draw or lose by one goal and Switzerland do not beat Gibraltar. Switzerland will qualify if they do not lose to Gibralter, or if Ireland loses to Denmark. Georgia can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage but will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D1 winner while Gibraltar can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage.

EURO 2020 GROUP E

Croatia: 17 points

Hungary: 12 points

Wales: 11 points

Slovakia: 10 points

Azerbaijan: 1 point

Croatia have already qualified and are the group winners, while Hungary will qualify if they beat Wales or if they draw and Slovakia do not beat Azerbaijan. Wales will qualify if they beat Hungary and Slovakia will qualify if they beat Azerbaijan in their next match and the other game is drawn. Azerbaijan will not qualify anymore via European Qualifiers group stage.

EURO 2020 GROUP F

Spain: 23 points

Sweden; 18 points

Romania: 14 points

Norway: 14 points

Faroe Islands: 3 points

Malta: 3 points

Spain and Sweden have both qualified with the former being the group qualifiers. Romania cannot qualify via the European qualifiers group stage, but will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in UEFA Nations League League C. Norway too will be in play-offs as Group C3 winner while the Faroe Islands and Malta cannot qualify via European Qualifiers any more.

EURO 2020 GROUP G

Poland: 22 points

Austria: 19 points

Slovenia: 14 points

North Macedonia: 11 points

Israel: 11 points

Latvia: 0 points

Poland and Austria have qualified, with the former being the group winners. Slovenia and Latvia cannot qualify via the European qualifiers group stage anymore, while North Macedonia and Israel too cannot qualify via European qualifier, but both of them are in the play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D winner and next best-ranked team in League C respectively.

Euro 2020 Group H

France: 25 points

Turkey: 23 points

Iceland: 19 points

Albania: 13 points

Andorra: 4 points

Moldova: 3 points

France and Turkey have both qualified, with the former becoming group winners, while Iceland will be in the play-offs as the next best-ranked team from UEFA Nations League League A. Albania, Andorra and Moldova have all three been eliminated.

EURO 2020 GROUP I

Belgium: 27 points

Russia: 21 points

Scotland: 12 points

Cyprus: 10 points

Kazakhstan: 10 points

San Marino: 0 points

Belgium are the group winners and the team, along with Russia have qualified. Scotland will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C1 winners while Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino cannot qualify via the European qualifiers group stage.

EURO 2020 GROUP J

Italy: 27 points

Finland: 18 points

Greece: 11 points

Armenia: 10 points

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 10 points

Liechtenstein: 2 points

Italy have qualified and are the group winners. Finland too has qualified. Greece, Armenia and Liechtenstein can no longer qualify via the European Qualifiers group stage. Bosnia and Herzegovina will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group B3 winner.

