Euro 2020 Qualifiers: All Teams Who Have Booked Their Spot and Ones That Still Can
The likes of England, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine have already booked their place in Euro 2020. Who will join them?
Euro 2020 (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Defending champions Portugal have inched their way to qualifying for Euro 2020 after beating Luxembourg 2-0 on Sunday. The match also saw their captain Cristiano Ronaldo score the 99th international goal in his career. The win meant that Portugal have now finished second in Group B with 17 points. They are three points ahead of Serbia, who drew 2-2 with Ukraine.
Ronaldo's 99th goal means he is just another goal away from joining Iran's Ali Daei, the only player to have scored 100 goals for a national team, the report further added.
With Portugal, 17 players have qualified for the Euro 2020 with seven spots remaining.
Euro 2020 qualifying teams:
While England have booked their spot on Thursday, with a 4-0 win over Kosovo, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine too have qualified for Euro 2020.
Euro 2020 top seeds:
There are supposed to be six top seeds for the Euro 2020 draw on November 30. Belgium, Italy, England and Ukraine have already qualified, reported BBC, adding that defending Champions Portugal will not be a top seed.
Here are the group-based team standings:
EURO 2020 GROUP A
England: 21 points
Czech Republic: 15 points
Kosovo: 11 points
Montenegro: 3 points
England have already qualified with a 7-0 win over Montenegro and are the group winners. Meanwhile, Kosovo will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D3 winner and Bulgaria too will be in the play-offs but their path have not yet been defined. Montenegro have been eliminated.
EURO 2020 GROUP B
Ukraine: 20 points
Portugal: 17 points
Serbia: 14 points
Luxembourg: 4 points
Lithuania: 1 point
Ukraine have qualified and are the group winners while, Portugal, with their win over Luxembourg, come in at a close second. Serbia are slated to be in the play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C4 winner while both Luxembourg and Lithuania have been eliminated.
EURO 2020 GROUP C
Germany: 18 points
Netherlands: 16 points
Northern Ireland: 13 points
Belarus: 4 points
Estonia: 1 point
Both Germany and Netherlands have qualified while Northern Ireland, who can no longer qualify through the European Qualifiers group stage but will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B. Belarus will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D2 winner, while Estonia can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage.
EURO 2020 GROUP D
Denmark: 15 points
Switzerland: 14 points
Republic of Ireland: 12 points
Georgia: 8 point
Gibraltar: 0 point
Republic of Ireland will qualify if they beat Denmark by a margin of two goals or more. They can also qualify if they win by one goal and Switzerland do not draw with Gibraltar. However, they have a guaranteed place in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B. Denmark, on their part, will qualify if they draw or lose by one goal and Switzerland do not beat Gibraltar. Switzerland will qualify if they do not lose to Gibralter, or if Ireland loses to Denmark. Georgia can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage but will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D1 winner while Gibraltar can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage.
EURO 2020 GROUP E
Croatia: 17 points
Hungary: 12 points
Wales: 11 points
Slovakia: 10 points
Azerbaijan: 1 point
Croatia have already qualified and are the group winners, while Hungary will qualify if they beat Wales or if they draw and Slovakia do not beat Azerbaijan. Wales will qualify if they beat Hungary and Slovakia will qualify if they beat Azerbaijan in their next match and the other game is drawn. Azerbaijan will not qualify anymore via European Qualifiers group stage.
EURO 2020 GROUP F
Spain: 23 points
Sweden; 18 points
Romania: 14 points
Norway: 14 points
Faroe Islands: 3 points
Malta: 3 points
Spain and Sweden have both qualified with the former being the group qualifiers. Romania cannot qualify via the European qualifiers group stage, but will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in UEFA Nations League League C. Norway too will be in play-offs as Group C3 winner while the Faroe Islands and Malta cannot qualify via European Qualifiers any more.
EURO 2020 GROUP G
Poland: 22 points
Austria: 19 points
Slovenia: 14 points
North Macedonia: 11 points
Israel: 11 points
Latvia: 0 points
Poland and Austria have qualified, with the former being the group winners. Slovenia and Latvia cannot qualify via the European qualifiers group stage anymore, while North Macedonia and Israel too cannot qualify via European qualifier, but both of them are in the play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D winner and next best-ranked team in League C respectively.
Euro 2020 Group H
France: 25 points
Turkey: 23 points
Iceland: 19 points
Albania: 13 points
Andorra: 4 points
Moldova: 3 points
France and Turkey have both qualified, with the former becoming group winners, while Iceland will be in the play-offs as the next best-ranked team from UEFA Nations League League A. Albania, Andorra and Moldova have all three been eliminated.
EURO 2020 GROUP I
Belgium: 27 points
Russia: 21 points
Scotland: 12 points
Cyprus: 10 points
Kazakhstan: 10 points
San Marino: 0 points
Belgium are the group winners and the team, along with Russia have qualified. Scotland will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C1 winners while Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino cannot qualify via the European qualifiers group stage.
EURO 2020 GROUP J
Italy: 27 points
Finland: 18 points
Greece: 11 points
Armenia: 10 points
Bosnia and Herzegovina: 10 points
Liechtenstein: 2 points
Italy have qualified and are the group winners. Finland too has qualified. Greece, Armenia and Liechtenstein can no longer qualify via the European Qualifiers group stage. Bosnia and Herzegovina will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group B3 winner.
