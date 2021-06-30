Euro 2020: Quarterfinal Fixtures, Schedule, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

The ongoing 16th edition of the UEFA Euro 2020 began on June 11, with matches played in 11 major cities across Europe – a first in the 63-year history of the tournament. And the past few days of the tournament saw major upsets, drama and some shocking football action that makes the continental championship one of the most awaited sporting events in the world. The Round of 16 clashes saw two former world champions France and Germany crashing out, while Czech Republic pulled off a shocking win against the Netherlands.

And after nerve-wracking clashes in the Euro 2020 R16 matches, we are now left with eight teams who have progressed to the quarterfinals (QF) round, which will start from July 2, 2021. The final eight that have made it through to the QF round are - Switzerland, Spain, England, Ukraine, Belgium, Italy, Czech Republic, and Denmark.

In the end four teams will move on to the semi-final round matches that are scheduled to be held on July 7 and July 8.

Euro Cup 2020 Round of 8: Fixtures, schedule and timings:

QF 1, Friday, July 2, 9:30 pm (IST): Switzerland vs Spain, Gazprom Arena, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Russia.

QF 2, Saturday, July 3, 12:30 am (IST): Belgium vs Italy, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

QF 3, Saturday, July 3, 9:30 pm (IST): Czech Republic vs Denmark, Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan.

QF 4, Sunday, July 4, 12:30 am (IST): Ukraine vs England, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 8 matches?

The Euro Cup 2020 quarterfinal fixtures will be telecast across the Sony Sports Network channels in India. Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 8 fixtures?

The Euro 2020 QF matches will also be available to stream live on the SonyLiv app and website.

