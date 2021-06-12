Euro 2020: Remote-controlled Car Delivers Match Ball for Italy vs Turkey, Fans in Splits

The UEFA Euro 2020 kicked off on Friday night after a delay of one year as Italy played host to Turkey in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. And it started in a unique fashion as the match ball for the game was delivered on the pitch by a remote-controlled car. UEFA’s decision to deliver the match ball in a creative manner sent social media into a frenzy. While some Twitter users called it bizarre, others termed it creative. Here is how the internet reacted to the news:

You all laughed at the ISL, well whos laughing now? pic.twitter.com/SCAMXCUpri— vaccinated vaibhav (@vmj_27) June 12, 2021

Nothing, I repeat nothing that happens on the pitch for the duration of #EURO2020 will beat the match ball being delivered in a remote controlled car. Already Man Of The Match. pic.twitter.com/z7m4tnylne— (@david_stewart) June 11, 2021

let the remote control car play— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 11, 2021

That’s it, the tournament has peaked, someone managed to create a dumb remote control sponsored car for the ball. pic.twitter.com/ypDbsMaCz6— Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 11, 2021

Absolutely GONE at this remote control car.Gone.I love football. So much.— Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) June 11, 2021

They had the footy in a little remote control car hahaha modern football is good now— Danny (@superbanterdude) June 11, 2021

WTF was the story with the remote control car taking the ball to the kick off? #EURO2020— Matty Line (@MattyLine) June 11, 2021

On a real though, get me one of those remote control cars #EURO2020— Matt (@MattFUTTrading) June 11, 2021

Ahead of the much-awaited curtain-raiser, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli gave an incredible performance. After that, the national anthems of both sides were played and players got into the positions but the match ball was not in the middle. Instead, it was sitting at the top of the remote-controlled car. Then the car was driven to the pitch and it stopped near the match official. He took it and placed it in the middle of the pitch.

Coming back to the match, Italy started their Euro 2020 campaign on a high note by defeating Turkey 3-0. It was Italy’s biggest win in the event. Prior to this match, they have never scored three goals in the Euros.

Italy came into this game on the back of a 27-match unbeaten streak in all competitions and their dominance was on display throughout the match as they had 64 percent possession of the ball compared to Turkey’s 36. They also came close to breaking the deadlock in the first half via headers and corner kicks but were not able to cash on the chances created. And Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir’s splendid effort also did not help their cause as the match was locked 0-0 at halftime.

The deadlock was broken by an unfortunate own goal by Merih Demiral. After that, Ciro Immobile (66th minute) and Lorenzo Insigne (79th minute) netted one goal each in the second half as Italy defeated Turkey.

