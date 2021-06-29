Euro 2020: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Congratulate Switzerland and Spain After Epic Wins

On Tuesday, football fans all over the world were treated with two absolute blockbusters in the ongoing European Championship round of 16 stage. First it was a eight goal thriller between Croatia and Spain, which the latter won in extra time. Then in the other match, France took on Switzerland and the outcome of the match was settled only in penalty shootout.

The matches were so captivating that even Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal could not contain their happiness once the matches were over. While Federer, who is all set to kick off his Wimbledon 2021 campaign on Tuesday was watching his home country Switzerland take on France, his long time rival and friend Rafael Nadal was enjoying the tipsy-turvy contest between Spain and Croatia.

Then at the end of the epic contest both the legends of tennis took to Twitter to congratulate their respective home countries.

“Big fight. With heart. And now the quarter-finals," Federer wrote on Twitter.

Großartig 👏 👏 mega fightMit Herz 🇨🇭 🇨🇭Und jetzt Viertelfinal 🚀🚀🚀— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) June 28, 2021

Haris Seferovic put Switzerland in the lead with a header in the 15th minute as France struggled to work itself into the game. But that all changed early in the second half when the Swiss were awarded a penalty.

Hugo Lloris, the team’s captain, made the save on Ricardo Rodrguez in the 55th minute and woke up the French. Karim Benzema scored twice in inside four minutes to give France the lead.

Paul Pogba made it 3-1 in the 75th with a right-foot shot from 20 meters. When it looked like that Swiss are down and out, Seferovic scored his second of the night in the 81st minute and Gavranovic made it 3-3 right at the death.

It remained 3-3 in the extra-time, as the match moved onto penalty shootout. Yann Sommer then saved Kylian Mbappe’s penalty to knock out France.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal congratulated the Spanish team on beating Croatia in a eight-goal thriller. The 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote, “Great game from Spain today!Flag of Spain Congratulations guys and strength for the quarterfinals !!! Come on."

After falling behind in the match courtesy a howler from goalkeeper Unai Simon, Spain recovered their poise and looked on their way to a comfortable victory with goals from Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres.

However, Croatia staged an astonishing comeback with goals from Mislav Orsic in the 85th minute and a Mario Pasalic header in added time to force the extra period.

But Luis Enrique’s side showed tremendous character though and prevailed with Morata’s superb strike in the 100th minute and a goal from Mikel Oyarzabal in the 103rd and won the match 5-3.

