Euro 2020: Romelu Lukaku Reveals Belgium's Tribute Plans for Christian Eriksen During Their Match Against Denmark

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that Belgium will applaud Denmark’s Christian Eriksen in a special way during the clash, by kicking the ball out of play in the 10th minute of the match. Lukaku had dedicated his performance against Russia to Eriksen the same night when the mid-fielder suffered a cardiac arrest during the Denmark-Finland clash. The entire footballing world paid their respects to the Danish star player after he collapsed just before half-time in the group opener.

Lukaku, who plays with Eriksen at Inter Milan, was practically in tears after the match against Russia, where the striker netted in twice to help Belgium win the clash 3-0. Lukaku was awarded the Man of the Match award, in which he dedicated his performance to Eriksen. From Neymar to Ronaldo, footballers and fans all over the world have paid their respects and well wishes for Eriksen and Belgium have planned to do so in their special way. Lukaku revealed Belgium wanted to show respect to Denmark when the two sides meet on June 17 at the Telia Parken Stadium.

The Inter-Milan mid-fielder just collapsed during the Denmark-Finland clash. It was horrifying for all but it was a quick call by referee to bring in the medical staff to the ground. It was Denmark captain Simon Kjaer’s heroic efforts that might have saved Eriksen. The skipper was quick to perform CPR on the mid-fielder before the medical staff could arrive.

The medical staff used a defibrillator, using electric waves to help Eriksen regain consciousness. He was carried off on a stretcher and sent to the hospital straight away. The match was halted, but after an hour or so, itresumed. Finland went on to win the match 1-0.

The very next day, Eriksen sent out a message to all stating that he is fine and is undergoing tests along with a selfie. However, it is unfortunate as the doctors have said that Eriksen might not ever return to football again. The world wishes Eriksen a speedy recovery.

Lukaku stated that many from the squad have played with Eriksen and the match is being dedicated to the Danish player.

The Belgian striker along with Eriksen helped Inter-Milan lift the Serie A title this season and said that he will try and speak to Eriksen before the match. After scoring in the match against Russia, Lukaku ran to the camera and loudly said, “Chris, I Love You."

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said that it is a lovely gesture to pay respects to Denmark and Eriksen, however, after the 10th minute, the side will shift focus towards the match as they are here to win. Belgium are currently on top of Group B and a win could see them qualify for the Last 16 round.

