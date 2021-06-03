The European Championship is slated to start on Saturday, June 12 and will go on till July 12. The league will be played across 11 major cities of Europe including London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.

A total of 24 teams are a part of the series. These teams will initially be divided into six groups. Of the total 24, only 16 teams will make it to the next round. The qualifying teams from this round will play quarter finals. Only four winning teams from the quarter finals round will be entering the semi-final stage. The two winners of the semi-final round will face each other in the finalson July 12.

Here is a look at the countries in different groups:

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Holland, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: Croatia, England, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

Where can I watch the Euro 2020 matches on TV in India?

All matches of the leagues will be aired on Sony channels including SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY TEN 4.

How can I watch Euro 2020 matches online?

Football lovers can enjoy watching the league on the Sony LIV app or website.

Here is a look at date wise schedule of Euro 2020 with timings (in IST)and venue:

Group stage fixtures (All timings are in IST)

June 12, Saturday

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (12:30 am, Rome)

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (6:30 pm, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (9:30pm, Copenhagen)

June 13, Sunday

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (12:30 am, St Petersburg)

Group D: England vs Croatia (6:30 pm, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (9:30 pm, Bucharest)

June 14, Monday

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Amsterdam)

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (6:30 pm, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

June 15, Tuesday

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (12:30 am, Seville)

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 16, Wednesday

Group F: France vs Germany (12:30 am, Munich)

Group B: Finland vs Russia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (9:30 pm, Baku)

June 17, Thursday

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Rome)

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (6:30 pm, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 18, Friday

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (12:30 am, Amsterdam)

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Glasgow)

June 19, Saturday

Group D: England vs Scotland (12:30 am, London)

Group F: Hungary vs France (6:30 am, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (9:30 am, Munich)

June 20, Sunday

Group E: Spain vs Poland (12:30 am, Seville)

Group A: Italy vs Wales (6:30 pm, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (9:30 pm, Baku)

June 21, Monday

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (9:30 pm, Bucharest)

June 22, Tuesday

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (12:30 am, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (12:30 am, St Petersburg)

June 23, Wednesday

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (12:30 am, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (12:30 am, Glasgow)

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

June 24, Thursday

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (12:30 am, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (12:30 am, Budapest)

Round of 16 (All timings in IST)

June 26, Saturday

2A vs 2B (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

June 27, Sunday

1A vs 2C (12:30 am, London)

1C vs 3D/E/F (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 28, Monday

1B vs 3A/D/E/F (12:30 am, Seville)

2D vs 2E (21:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 29, Tuesday

1F vs 3A/B/C (12:30 am, Bucharest)

1D vs 2F (21:30 pm, London)

June 30, Wednesday

1E vs 3A/B/C/D (12:30 am, Glasgow)

Quarterfinals(All timings in IST)

July 2, Friday

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

July 3, Saturday

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (12:30 am, Munich)

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (21:30 pm, Baku)

July 4, Sunday

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (12:30 am, Rome)

Semifinals(All timings in IST)

July 7, Wednesday

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (12:30 am, London)

July 8, Thursday

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (12:30 am, London)

Final(All timings in IST)

July 12, Monday (IST)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (12:30 am, London)

