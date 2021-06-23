Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the European Championships on the last matchday for Group D .

Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Wales, Denmark, Austria and Switzerland have already qualified for the last 16 at Euro 2020.

🗒️ TEAM NEWS... 🇨🇿 Czech Republic unchanged from 1-1 draw with Croatia... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Four changes for England; Walker, Maguire, Grealish and Saka all start... #EURO2020

🗒️ TEAM NEWS... 🇭🇷 Juranović, Vlašić and Petković are in the starting XI; Brozović returns... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Stuart Armstrong starts in midfield for Scotland... #EURO2020

Victory will guarantee either side a place in the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams, even if they do not edge out England or Czech Republic into second place in Group D.

Coach Zlatko Dalic makes four changes to the side that drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic with Josip Juranovic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic and Bruno Petkovic coming into the side.

World Cup finalists three years ago, Croatia also need to win to reach the last 16 after taking just one point from their opening two games.

By contrast, England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell do have to isolate until June 28 after coming into contact with their Chelsea teammate after the match.

Gilmour's loss after a man-of-the-match performance on his first international start will be felt, but Steve Clarke's squad have escaped losing any more players to isolation due to close contract regulations.

Southampton midfielder Armstrong came on for Gilmour for the final 15 minutes of a 0-0 draw against England at Wembley that breathed new life into Scotland's hopes of reaching the last 16.

Stuart Armstrong replaced Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus, in Scotland's only change as they aim to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time at Euro 2020 against Croatia.

The Czechs Republic and England both have four points, and a draw would see both teams advance regardless of the outcome of the game between Croatia and Scotland, who are both on one point.

Croatia vs Scotland

Scotland is looking to give its boisterous fans something to really cheer about at the European Championship. Not just a 0-0 draw.

Euphoria set in among the Tartan Army after Scotland managed to hold England scoreless against expectations. The streets of Glasgow filled that Friday night with flag-waving supporters hanging out of car windows. Others danced in the streets as if the team had won the tournament.

But the result did little to cement Scotland’s chances of advancing to the round of 16 at Euro 2020 after the team lost to the Czech Republic 2-0 in its first Group D game.

Now, Scotland has one last opportunity to harness the energy of its fans as the team faces Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday. Both teams need to win to have any chance of advancing.

Scotland won’t be the home team on paper, but it most certainly will have a home crowd of about 12,000 urging the players on.

“It’s great to see that our performance and the point against England brought a lot of confidence and smiles to the faces of the country,” Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong said. “To build on that and to give them something to cheer about on Tuesday is our ambition and our focus.”

And a 0-0 draw, or any draw for that matter, won’t be enough.

“It’s simple for both teams,” Armstrong said. “They’ll both be wanting to win. And a draw is not good to anyone. It’s pretty straightforward thinking.”

What hasn’t been straightforward for Scotland is scoring. While the team worked hard in defense against England and even in the loss to the Czech Republic, the finishing hasn’t been there.

But Armstrong isn’t worried, arguing that Scotland has narrowly missed scoring goals.

“It would be a problem if we weren’t creating any chances,” Armstrong said. “I think we have had quite a few chances, a lot of opportunities. So, it’s just those fine margins that will take us to the next level and get us a goal which we do need on Tuesday.”

The Scots will have to play without Billy Gilmour, however. The 20-year-old midfielder made his first start for the national team against England and was named player of the match by UEFA, but will miss the game against Croatia after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Croatia has had similar scoring problems at the tournament, losing its first match to England 1-0 and then salvaging its game against the Czechs with a 1-1 draw.

But unlike the Tartan Army’s unwavering appreciation for Scotland’s efforts at its first major men’s soccer tournament in nearly a quarter-century, Croatia fans haven’t been impressed with their team’s display so far.

There had been so much expectation for the team after Croatia’s incredible run to the 2018 World Cup final and the fact that captain Luka Modrić won the Ballon d’Or that year.

The team, however, hasn’t lived up to the hype. Modrić, who has lit up previous tournaments as Croatia’s main playmaker, was pushed so deep at times in the first two group matches that he was almost level with the back line.

And Croatia’s only goal of Euro 2020 came after Czech Republic right back Vladimír Coufal slipped on the turf because he chose the wrong boots for the second half. That allowed winger Ivan Perišić the space to score an equalizer.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić has been facing questions about his future with the national team in the buildup to Tuesday’s match. Croatian media have been especially critical of Dalić’s team selection for the second match.

The players wants to set things right on Tuesday, and Croatia defender Joško Gvardiol was apologetic about the performances so far.

Czech Republic vs England

With a place in the round of 16 secured before taking to the field again, England has a chance to rediscover its attacking flair against the Czech Republic on Tuesday at the European Championship.

“We’ve got to produce the football that gives the crowd the excitement they want, the results they want,” England coach Gareth Southgate said Monday. “When you’ve had a disappointing performance you want to produce a better level of performance straight away. The players have got the desire to do that. I’ve got the desire to do that.”

Since being held to a 0-0 draw by Scotland, Southgate and his players had been trying to assess the team’s shortcomings before completing Group D at Wembley Stadium.

“We just weren’t able to break them down, so we’ve talked about that,” Southgate said. “We’ve talked about what we would need to do differently against them or against that type of system in the future. But we play a totally different team and a very good team tomorrow.”

The Czech Republic is in first place in Group D, ahead of England on goal difference. The four points the teams have are enough to be certain of at least finishing among the four best third-place teams that qualify for the round of 16.

There will be a return to its home stadium in the next round if England can dislodge the Czech Republic from first place. There would be a trip to Copenhagen if England stays in second.

The one disruption in the England setup is uncertainty over the availability of midfielder Mason Mount, who has started both games so far, and left back Ben Chilwell. They started isolating on Monday as a precaution after being deemed to have had interactions on Friday with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We have to accept whatever the situation is and adapt to it,” Southgate said.

England winger Raheem Sterling feels there was an “over-reaction” after the Scotland result that isn’t reflected by the mood in the England camp.

“I just feel there’s more of a panic on the outside than inside the building,” he said. “At the same time, the players who have been at a few tournaments, who have huge experience, try to help the other ones.”

Southgate has been trying to relax his players by running through past group-stage records of successful teams. Like Portugal, which drew all three games at the start of Euro 2016 and then won the trophy.

“He always shows us best possible scenarios, worst possible scenarios — it’s not the end of the world,” Sterling said. “He’s just showing us in previous tournaments that it’s not every team that wins their first few games that goes on to win.

“Sometimes teams that have drawn their first two games have gone on to win so we’ve just got to stay motivated, be happy and enjoy our football.”

Sterling has borne the brunt of criticism over the years playing for England, particularly in the last-16 exit to Iceland at Euro 2016. The player singled out for England’s struggles against Scotland is Harry Kane.

“He’s been our best player, our most influential player, our most important player for a long period of time,” Southgate said. “There’s been moments where the likes of Raheem have probably had periods where he’s been critical for our success as well in terms of the goal scoring. But Harry has consistently been our top goal scorer.”

The 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner won’t be dropped for the match against the Czech Republic despite not scoring in both Euro 2020 games or getting a shot on target.

“We as a team, of course, need to produce more for him, more crosses in the box,” Sterling said. “He will be the first person to be disappointed but at the same I know when it’s crunch time Harry will be there, that’s for sure.”

The Euro 2020 scoring chart is topped by some famous names and a less renowned forward. Joining Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku and the Netherlands’ Georginio Wijnaldum with three goals is Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic.

