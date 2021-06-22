Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the European Championships on the last matchday for Group B .

KICK OFF! Russia-Denmark and Finland-Belgium get us underway in St Petersburg and Copenhagen!

10' - It has been a good and bright start for World No. 1 Belgium as they have been on the front foot in he opening exchanges. Finland 's attakcing exploits, too far too few, have been nipped in the bud by a strong Belgian mid-field.

15' - Both teams have started with caution and have given a few free-kicks away in the middle of the park.

23' - Kevin de Bryune, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard have had a few promising chances but none have yielded a telling blow on the Finish goal. Belgian withthe lion's share of possision and look comfortbale but scoreline still reads goalless.

35' - A few shots comming in after half and our of play but none have tested either keeper. With qualification on th eline, neither team is taking any chances...

Belgium top Group B on six points with the Danes bottom on zero and needing to beat Russia to have any chance of advancing to the knockout stage. Finland and Russia have three points.

Russia vs Denmark and Finland vs Belgium Updates, Euro 2020 LIVE Score: It is the final matchday of Group B as Finland face a daunting challenge against the world’s highest-ranked team Belgium to qualify for the Euro 2020 knockouts in their maiden tournament. In the other game, Mikkel Damsgaard gave Denmark the lead in the 38th minute against Russia at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Russia vs Denmark

After all that’s gone wrong for Denmark at the European Championship, a win over Russia on Monday could still set a lot of things right.

Despite two losses — and the emotional trauma of Christian Eriksen’s collapse — Denmark could still finish second in Group B with a victory over the Russians at Parken Stadium.

The Danes also need top-ranked Belgium to beat Finland in a game played at the same time. In that case, Denmark, Russia and the Finns would all finish on three points and second place would be decided by head-to-head goal difference between the three. Belgium has won both of its games so far.

The top two teams in each of the six groups advance automatically to the round of 16, along with four best third-place teams.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand also pointed out that Portugal finished its group with three points in 2016 — albeit after three draws — before going on to win the tournament.

Russia likely only needs a draw to advance and showed vast improvement in a win over Finland after losing to Belgium 3-0. Goalkeeper Matvei Safonov, who replaced Anton Shunin for the Finland game, is expected to keep his starting spot after becoming a father this week.

Russia has looked shaky defensively and is still waiting for leading striker Artem Dzyuba to get off the mark in this tournament, while Monaco midfielder Alexander Golovin also acknowledged that his performances haven’t contributed enough to the stat sheet so far.

Denmark is also hoping the atmosphere at Parken Stadium will give it the advantage. The crowd of 25,000 was raucous and loud against Belgium and helped the Danes take an early lead before the game stopped after 10 minutes so the whole stadium could pay tribute to Eriksen with a minute’s applause.

Eriksen was discharged from the hospital on Friday after suffering cardiac arrest during the Finland game. And while the Russia game is not expected to feature the same kind of in-game tribute to Eriksen, the Danes are counting on the home support to give them a lift.

Russia, meanwhile, is unhappy that most of its fans will not be able to attend the game because pandemic restrictions require them to self-isolate when arriving in Denmark. The Russian embassy in Copenhagen accused the Danes of “double standards and Russophobia” after plenty of Finnish and Belgian fans attended the first two games.

On the field, Denmark knows it has to take better advantage of its chances this time. The Danes outshot Finland 23-1 in their first game and had 22 total attempts against Belgium, but have only scored one goal.

Finland vs Belgium

Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will make their first starts at the European Championship in Belgium’s final group match against Finland, coach Roberto Martinez said Friday.

Axel Witsel will also play from the start in the game in St. Petersburg in Monday as Martinez looks to give three of his most important and experienced players some extra game time after their recent injury problems.

“Eden, Kevin and Axel will start against Finland because we need to see how (fit) they are and how long they can play,” Martinez said. “And it’s an opportunity for us to stretch their match fitness to the maximum level.”

Belgium has already qualified for the knockout stage after wins over Russia and Denmark.

De Bruyne wasn’t risked in the 3-0 victory over Russia while he recovered from fracturing his cheek and eye socket while playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29.

He came off the bench to set up a goal and then score himself in the 2-1 win over Denmark on Thursday.

Hazard has had an injury-affected season with Real Madrid while Witsel has just returned to full fitness after rupturing his Achilles tendon in January. They both came on as substitutes against Denmark.

Wingers Nacer Chadli and Thorgan Hazard have “minor injuries,” said Martinez, who is also weighing up whether to start striker Romelu Lukaku for a third straight game.

“Everything will be down to where he is physically,” he said. “Of course, Romelu has got that mindset that he wants to play every game. And if that’s the case, that’s the best way to keep him fit.

“Football is not like a switch, where you switch it on and switch it off. We need to show a real good consistent way of working. And Romelu gets fit with matches.”

Martinez brushed off concerns Belgium could wind up playing a tougher opponent by finishing first in the group instead of second.

Finland and Russia are three points behind Belgium after two games.

“We need to try to win every game,” Martinez said. “The reason is that it prepares you as a team and as a group of players.

“There will be changes against Finland … because of the needs that we have individually. But we’re not going to be thinking of trying to find an easy route.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here