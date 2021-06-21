Here are today's matches which will be played simultaniously:

Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the European Championships on the last matchday for Group C .

“Yes, this is it for me, the last match in the jersey of Macedonia national football team,” Pandev said. “I think this is the right moment to say goodbye to the national team.”

The 37-year-old Pandev said that North Macedonia's final group match against Netherlands at the Euro 2020 will be his last.

Ukraine will not be lulled into complacency by the fact a draw in their final Group C game against Austria guarantees progress to the Euro 2020 knockouts, coach Andriy Shevchenko said on Sunday.

🗒️ TEAM NEWS... 🇲🇰 Tričkovski comes in for his first start of the tournament, Trajkovski restored to the North Macedonia line-up. 🇳🇱 Malen starts instead of Weghorst up front, and Gravenberch in for De Roon in the Dutch midfield. 👀 Most exciting players on show? #EURO2020

🗒️ TEAM NEWS... 🇺🇦 Sydorchuk in for Stepanenko in the holding midfield role for Ukraine. 🇦🇹 Ulmer and Gregoritsch replaced by Grillitsch and Arnautović in the Austria XI. #EURO2020

🏟️ National Arena Bucharest 😍 🇺🇦🆚🇦🇹 Ukraine & Austria go head-to-head for second place in Group C 😮 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/mkvKgEasCC

Here is how Group C looks like...

KICK OFF! Ukraine-Austria and North Macedonia-Netherlands gets us underway in Bucharest and Amsterdam!

9' - Not a Goal! Off Side! Aleksandar Trajkovski puts the ball into the back of then net from a brilliant pass from Goran Pandev but the referee calls play back as the North Macedonian forward had wandered in off into and position.

18' - It has been a mid-feield batte in Bucharest so far as Ukraine are having to deal with Austria’s high pressing. Regular chances though none have been converted so far...

David Alaba provides another excellent delivery as Ukraine give away too many corners. Baumgartner steals in front of the Ukraine defender and prods the ball past he keeper.

Malen traves with teh ball from deep inside his wo n half before picking out Depay in the middle, who then sens it back to Malen on the overlap. He returns to favour with neat cutback as Depay slotted the ball home past the keeper.

39' - It has been an really compettitve between Ezgjan Alioski and Denzel Dumfries on the flanks. The North Maceondian has had the better of Dumfries but the Dutch has also got through on goal on a few occassions.

Ahead of the final match, Ukraine and Austria both had three points, with Netherlands on six, while North Macedonia have none.

North Macedonia vs Netherlands

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer has a difficult decision to make for his team’s final Group C match at the European Championship.

The answer is a bit of both.

De Boer said Sunday he would make two changes to the team that beat Austria 2-0.

National broadcaster NOS reported that a video made at the Dutch training ground appeared to show a note with a lineup that has Donyell Malen replacing Wout Weghorst in the forward line and 19-year-old Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch replacing Marten de Roon, who has a yellow card.

De Boer, however, did not say who would be rested. Under De Boer’s leadership, the Netherlands beat Ukraine 3-2 and downed Austria 2-0.

De Boer’s key choice at the tournament was to play a system of three defenders, five midfielders and two forwards instead of the traditional Dutch setup of four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards.

The player who has profited the most from the system is wing back Denzel Dumfries, who has scored two of the Dutch goals at the tournament and had a hand in the other three to become one of the surprise stars of Euro 2020.

The 25-year-old PSV Eindhoven player has been sprinting up and down the right flank for the Netherlands, carrying out both defensive and attacking duties.

North Macedonia, which lost to Austria 3-1 and to Ukraine 2-1, will be hoping to finish the nation’s first international soccer tournament on a high.

North Macedonia coach Igor Angelovski applauded the way his team came back in the second half against Ukraine after being outplayed before the break. He wants to see more of the same in Amsterdam.

North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev said the match will be his final appearance for his country.

De Boer knows North Macedonia will be out to snatch a point or three with a result against the Netherlands. He pointed to the team’s 2-1 victory over Germany in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year to underscore that Monday’s opponent cannot be underestimated.

Ukraine vs Austria

A draw might be enough for both, while a win would be a guarantee for either.

Ukraine and Austria each have one victory and one loss so far at the European Championship, and they will face each other on Monday both looking to advance from the group stage at the tournament for the first time.

For both teams, the forwards have provided the story at Euro 2020.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored a goal each for Ukraine in the team’s opening match, and then scored a goal each in the second as well. Those games are now in the past.

Despite the goals, Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko’s concern in the previous match was that his team didn’t score more, given the numerous chances his players created.

Ruslan Malinovskyi, for example, had an opportunity to put the game against North Macedonia out of reach with an 84th-minute penalty awarded after a handball. But the Atalanta midfielder ran up casually and placed a rising shot that goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski saved easily.

Austria scored three goals in the opening victory over North Macedonia, but then was shut out against the Netherlands. The team had to play the second match without the suspended Marko Arnautović, who has scored 27 international goals for Austria.

Arnautovic will be back against Ukraine after serving a one-match ban for insulting a North Macedonian opponent after he scored late in the 3-1 victory.

Austria also received a boost with captain Julian Baumgartlinger able to play.

The 33-year-old Leverkusen midfielder recovered in time from a serious knee injury to be available for Euro 2020 but was only sent on as a substitute in the final minute against North Macedonia and was not on the bench for the game against the Netherlands.

Austria coach Franco Foda said Sunday that Baumgartlinger, who has made 84 international appearances, was training with the team in Bucharest.

Foda dismissed the idea that his team would play for a draw.

Both teams have played twice before at the European Championship, and both have also served as recent co-hosts. Austria staged Euro 2008 with Switzerland but still went out in the group stage. Ukraine did similar as co-host with Poland at Euro 2012.

But that was when the continental tournament still had 16 teams, with only the top two teams in each of the four groups advancing to the quarterfinals.

Nowadays, there are 24 teams at the tournament and the four best third-place teams in the six groups advance to the round of 16, meaning twice as many teams make it out of the group stage.

In 2016, when the new 24-team format was introduced, four points were enough for the third-place teams to advance. Eventual champion Portugal and Northern Ireland even advanced with three points, but Albania and Turkey were eliminated with that same amount.

So while a second victory will guarantee advancement for one of the teams, a draw might just be enough for both.

