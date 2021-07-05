Euro 2020 Semi-Finals Schedule: Live Streaming, Venues And All You Need to Know

After thrilling quarterfinals of the ongoing 16th edition of the UEFA European Championship, we are now left with four teams who have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament. The final four who made it through the quarterfinals are – Spain, Italy, Denmark and England. In the QF round of Euro 2020, the Spaniards reached the semi-finals after they defeated Switzerland in a penalty shootout (3-1). Italy eliminated world No.1 Belgium with a clinical 2-1 win to book their final four spot. This will be the fourth straight EURO encounter between the former world champions.

In the second set of quarterfinal games, Denmark battled past the Czech Republic (2-1) to advance to the next round. Meanwhile, England completely dominated the contest with a 4-0 thumping victory against Ukraine to make a second semi-final appearance in a major tournament. Both England and Denmark have met once, in the 1992 group stage of the Euros.

If the last-eight fixtures were packed with action and emotions, the final four will be an exciting affair to watch as well as they move on to the semi-final round of matches that are scheduled to be held on July 7 and July 8.

Euro Cup 2020 Round of 4 - Fixtures, schedule and timings:

SF 1, Wednesday, July 7, 12:30 am (IST): Italy vs Spain, Wembley Stadium, London

SF 2, Thursday, July 8, 12:30 am (IST): England vs Denmark, Wembley Stadium, London

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final matches?

The Euro Cup 2020 semi-final fixtures will be telecast across the Sony Sports Network channels in India. Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final fixtures?

The Euro 2020 semi-final matches will also be available to stream live on the SonyLiv app and website.

The Euro 2020 title clash is scheduled to be played on July 12 at the same venue between winners of semi-final 1 and semi-final 2.

