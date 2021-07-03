CHANGE LANGUAGE
Euro 2020: Leonardo Spinazzola Could Miss Rest of the Tournament with Injury

Leonardo Spinazzola (Photo Credit: AP)

Leonardo Spinazzola (Photo Credit: AP)

Euro 2020: Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola was stretchered off in the 79th minute of their quarterfinal win over Belgium.

Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola could miss the rest of the European Championship because of injury. Spinazzola was taken off the field on a stretcher in the 79th minute of Italy’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium after pulling up sharply while chasing the ball.

The 28-year-old writes on Instagram: “Unfortunately we all know how it went but our blue dream continues and with this great group nothing is impossible." Italian media reports that Spinazzola has travelled to Rome for tests. Italy will next play Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London.

first published:July 03, 2021, 20:24 IST