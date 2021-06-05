Euro 2020 Team Preview, Austria: Full Squad, Complete Fixtures, Key Players to Watch Out for

In six matches at past European Championships, Austria has zero wins, two draws, and only one goal scored from regular play. The country’s record at the continental tournament certainly could do with some polishing when it plays North Macedonia, the Netherlands and Ukraine in Group C at Euro 2020. Austria first played at the tournament when it co-hosted the 2008 edition with Switzerland. The team lost to both Croatia and Germany 1-0 while earning a 1-1 draw with Poland with a stoppage-time penalty from Ivica Vastic. Eight years later, Austria entered the top 10 in the FIFA rankings following a qualifying campaign with nine wins from 10 games. Coach Marcel Koller had implemented a fast-paced playing style, which included pressing in the opponent’s half and backs who also served as wingers.

The team arrived with high hopes at Euro 2016 in France, but the outcome was similarly disappointing with losses to Hungary (2-0) and Iceland (2-1), and a 0-0 draw against eventual champion Portugal. On a positive note, midfielder Alessandro Schöpf scored from open play in the loss to Iceland.

Koller’s six-year tenure ended in late 2017 when the Swiss coach was replaced by Franco Foda after Austria failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Defender Christian Fuchs and striker Marc Janko are the only two notable players from the 2016 squad to have retired. Still, Austria has become a different team in recent years under Foda. Contrary to Koller, the German coach prefers a less adventurous playing style. His defense-first approach has led to less attractive games - but to improved results, as well.

Austria finished runner-up to Poland in Euro 2020 qualifying in a group that also included upcoming opponent North Macedonia.

And Austria beat Norway and Romania on the way to winning its Nations League group last year while developing a habit of scoring late: Four of its nine goals in the competition came in the last 10 minutes of games.

It’s hard to judge where Austria stands ahead of Euro 2020 following the team’s shaky start to its World Cup qualifying campaign in March, which included a draw against Scotland and a 4-0 home loss against Denmark.

The team is still centred around David Alaba, though the Bayern Munich defender doesn’t always carry his club form to the national team, where he is mainly used as an attacking midfielder.

Austria’s strongest weapon is arguably its front line with two strikers of Serbian descent.

With 26 goals, winger Marko Arnautovic is the team’s top scorer since Janko’s retirement. He has been joined lately in Austria’s attack by Saša Kalajdžic, who netted three times in his first five matches for the national team.

Euro 2020: Austria factfile

Previous Euro performances: Two participations, best performance group stage 2008, 2016

Other: Third at 1954 World Cup

FIFA ranking: 23

Nickname: Das Team

Coach: Franco Foda

Star players: David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic, Marcel Sabitzer

Main clubs: Red Bull Salzburg, Rapid Vienna, Austria Vienna

How did they qualify: Second in Group G behind Poland

Euro 2020 fixtures:

vs North Macedonia - June 13, 9.30pm

vs Netherlands - June 18, 12.30am

vs Ukraine - June 21, 9.30pm

26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Bachmann (Watford/ENG), Pavao Pervan (VfL Wolfsburg/GER), Alexander Schlager (LASK Linz)

Defenders: Aleksandar Dragovic (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen/GER), Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Stefan Lainer (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg/GER), Stefan Posch (Hoffenheim/GER), Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin/GER), Andreas Ulmer (Red Bull Salzburg)

Midfielders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich/GER), Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim/GER), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim/GER), Stefan Ilsanker (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig/GER), Valentino Lazaro (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Louis Schaub (Luzern/SUI), Xaver Schlager (Wolfsburg/GER), Alessandro Schoepf (Schalke/GER)

Forwards: Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig/GER), Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai/CHN), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg/GER), Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart/GER), Karim Onisiwo (Mainz/GER)

