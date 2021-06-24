Euro 2020: Teams Qualified for Knockouts, Points Table, Last 16 Matches - All You Need to Know

The last 16 lineup for Euro 2020 was confirmed after 35 matches from 6 groups.
Here are the team who have qualified:
|Group
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Best third-placed teams
|A
|Italy
|Wales
|Switzerland
|B
|Belgium
|Denmark
|C
|Netherlands
|Austria
|Ukraine
|D
|England
|Croatia
|Czech Republic
|E
|Sweden
|Spain
|F
|France
|Germany
|Portugal
Points Table after Group Phase:
Group A - Italy (9 points, ), Wales (4, ), Switzerland (4, ), Turkey (0)
Group B - Belgium (9, through), Denmark (3, ), Finland (3), Russia (3)
Group C - Netherlands (9, ), Austria (6, ), Ukraine (3, ), North Macedonia (0)
Group D - England (7, ), Croatia (4, ), Czech Republic (4, ), Scotland (1)
Group E - Sweden (7, ), Spain (5, ), Slovakia (3), Poland (1)
Group F - France (5), Germany (4), Portugal (4), Hungary (2)
When are the Knockout matches?
Here is the schedule for pre-qualters for Euro 2020:
June 26, Saturday
Wales vs Denmark (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)
June 27, Sunday (IST)
Italy vs Austria (12:30 am, London)
Netherlands vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Budapest)
June 28, Monday (IST)
Belgium vs Portugal (12:30 am, Seville)
Croatia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)
June 29, Tuesday (IST)
France vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Bucharest)
England vs Germany (9:30 pm, London)
June 30, Wednesday (IST)
Sweden vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Glasgow)
