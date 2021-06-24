Euro 2020: Teams Qualified for Knockouts, Points Table, Last 16 Matches - All You Need to Know

The last 16 lineup for Euro 2020 was confirmed after 35 matches from 6 groups.

UEFA EURO 2020: FULL COVERAGE | Points Table | Schedule | Results

Here are the team who have qualified:

Group Winner Runner-up Best third-placed teams A Italy Wales Switzerland B Belgium Denmark C Netherlands Austria Ukraine D England Croatia Czech Republic E Sweden Spain F France Germany Portugal

Points Table after Group Phase:

Group A - Italy (9 points, ), Wales (4, ), Switzerland (4, ), Turkey (0)

Group B - Belgium (9, through), Denmark (3, ), Finland (3), Russia (3)

Group C - Netherlands (9, ), Austria (6, ), Ukraine (3, ), North Macedonia (0)

Group D - England (7, ), Croatia (4, ), Czech Republic (4, ), Scotland (1)

Group E - Sweden (7, ), Spain (5, ), Slovakia (3), Poland (1)

Group F - France (5), Germany (4), Portugal (4), Hungary (2)

When are the Knockout matches?

Here is the schedule for pre-qualters for Euro 2020:

June 26, Saturday

Wales vs Denmark (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

June 27, Sunday (IST)

Italy vs Austria (12:30 am, London)

Netherlands vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 28, Monday (IST)

Belgium vs Portugal (12:30 am, Seville)

Croatia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 29, Tuesday (IST)

France vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Bucharest)

England vs Germany (9:30 pm, London)

June 30, Wednesday (IST)

Sweden vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Glasgow)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here