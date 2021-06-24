CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#Euro2020#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Football»Euro 2020: Teams Qualified for Knockouts, Points Table, Last 16 Matches - All You Need to Know
1-MIN READ

Euro 2020: Teams Qualified for Knockouts, Points Table, Last 16 Matches - All You Need to Know

Euro 2020 (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Euro 2020 (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Here is everything you need to know after the end of the group phase, including points table, who qualified, and which team will face which team in UEFA European Championships knockouts.

The last 16 lineup for Euro 2020 was confirmed after 35 matches from 6 groups.

UEFA EURO 2020: FULL COVERAGE Points Table | Schedule | Results

Here are the team who have qualified:

GroupWinnerRunner-upBest third-placed teams
AItalyWalesSwitzerland
BBelgiumDenmark
CNetherlandsAustriaUkraine
DEnglandCroatiaCzech Republic
ESwedenSpain
FFranceGermanyPortugal
RELATED NEWS

Points Table after Group Phase:

Group A - Italy (9 points, ), Wales (4, ), Switzerland (4, ), Turkey (0)

Group B - Belgium (9, through), Denmark (3, ), Finland (3), Russia (3)

Group C - Netherlands (9, ), Austria (6, ), Ukraine (3, ), North Macedonia (0)

Group D - England (7, ), Croatia (4, ), Czech Republic (4, ), Scotland (1)

Group E - Sweden (7, ), Spain (5, ), Slovakia (3), Poland (1)

Group F - France (5), Germany (4), Portugal (4), Hungary (2)

When are the Knockout matches?

Here is the schedule for pre-qualters for Euro 2020:

June 26, Saturday

Wales vs Denmark (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

June 27, Sunday (IST)

Italy vs Austria (12:30 am, London)

Netherlands vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 28, Monday (IST)

Belgium vs Portugal (12:30 am, Seville)

Croatia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 29, Tuesday (IST)

France vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Bucharest)

England vs Germany (9:30 pm, London)

June 30, Wednesday (IST)

Sweden vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Glasgow)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 24, 2021, 03:00 IST