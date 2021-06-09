Euro 2020: Top 5 European Championship Anthems Over the Years

The UEFA European Football Championship, also known as the Euro Championship, is the primary football championship held by senior Men’s national teams in the Union of European Football Association (UEFA). Since 1960, the tournament has been held every 4 years, with the only exception of 2020, which was postponed to this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Euro Championship is one of the most important tournaments and has one of the highest viewership in the world. Apart from some good sport, the tournament is also known for its anthems.

So here are the top 5 Euro Anthems of all time:

We are the people by Martin Garrix (2020)

With less than a month until the championship begins, the official anthem of UEFA EURO 2020, We Are The People, has been officially released. The Edge and Bono have collaborated with world-famous DJ/producer Martin Garrix to deliver the official song of UEFA EURO 2020, which begins on June 11 in Rome. The official song was developed to commemorate the festivities and football of UEFA EURO 2020, one of the world’s largest football games. It is a song that examines the world’s problems while attempting to create a unifying resolution to these problems.

This One’s For You by David Guetta (2016)

The song, which includes Swedish singer Zara Larsson, was recorded with the aid of one million fans worldwide using a unique web app. Guetta and Larsson performed the track in both the opening and closing ceremonies of the championship in the Stade de France. This song was so popular that it was replayed whenever a goal was scored, creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere for everyone attending or viewing the championship.

Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) (1996)

Euro ’96 was important for a variety of aspects. It was the first tournament to include 16 teams; was the first to be decided by a golden goal and it was the year when Three Lions became the official England anthem, which had become a true musical smash at this point. Three Lions was composed by Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds and performed alongside comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel.

Can you hear me by Enrique Iglesias (2008)

The official song of UEFA Euro 2008 is “Can You Hear Me?". Enrique Iglesias performed the song in the tournament, which he co-wrote with Steve Morales and Frankie Storm. While UEFA confirmed the song’s selection, Iglesias was characterized as “the best guy for the job", being on the top of his career at this time.

Live It Up by Nicky Jam and Will Smith (2018)

The song by Nicky Jam and Will Smith, starring Era Istrefi, acted as an anthem to the game of soccer no matter where it is played. The video begins with a motivating quote: “Where there is unity, there is always victory,” and a feeling of togetherness is produced by editing together views of various soccer games, both barefoot in the mud or flanked by a stadium throng.

