Euro 2020: Top Footballers Who Could be Playing Their Last European Championship

The 16th edition of the European Championship, Euro 2020 is less than a week away, to mark the occasion of 60 years of this tournament, it was decided that the event will be spread out all over Europe instead of just one or two countries. The event was pushed back due to the pandemic but now with the event so close, the excitement is back. However, this Euro, like every other Euro would be the last one for some of the superstars of the game and they will have that extra motivation in them to make the most of the opportunity to make it a memorable one.

Here’s a list of top players who could be playing the Euro for the very last time:

Cristiano Ronaldo

We may look very stupid three years down the line for naming Cristiano Ronaldo in this list. This talismanic footballer is 36, but he is one of the fittest players in the world currently if not the fittest. He may have won the Euro in 2016 but he played no important part in the final as he had to substituted following the injury he sustained early in the game. So, this Euro he could make it his mission to lead his team to yet another international success.

Also, Cristiano Ronaldo is only seven goals away from breaking Ali Daei’s record of 109 international goals and he could well create another record in this tournament if he can carry on his goal-scoring form. But being placed in the group of death with Germany and France, CR7 would need the help from the likes of Joao Felix, Ruben Dias, and Bruno Fernandes to advance to the knockout stages.

Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer is Germany’s goalkeeping captain who leads from the front. The 35-year-old recently became the only German keeper to represent the nation for 100 times. Neuer has redefined the goalkeeping position in the modern era, he embodies the sweeper-keeper like no other player. He is good with his hands as well as his feet, we have often seen him intercepting passes and venturing all the way to the halfway line to clear the ball throughout his career.

The recipient of The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2020 award, Neuer was the winner of the Adidas Golden Glove at the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ and, perhaps most importantly of all, a world champion that year.

Luka Modric

FIFA World Cup runner-up, Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric after tasting success with Real Madrid over the years would want to taste international success for the very first time when his side take to field next week. The 35-year-old has been a part of every Croatia team that has competed in major competitions since 2006 and has been named the nation’s best footballer of the year for a record nine times. With Rakitic hanging his boots, the onus is now on him to replicate his form for the national side and this time go one step further and lift the trophy.

Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini has continued the legacy of imposing Italian centre back captains, and this Euro will most likely be his final appearance as captain of the Azzurri. The 36-year-old has already stated that this could be his final event as a player and that he may even retire after the competition. He has yet to win a big tournament with the National team, and he hopes to end his career on a positive note this summer.

Roberto Mancini’s Italy team is on a 26-game unbeaten run and Giorgio Chiellini has played an important role in that.

Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller over the years has been a vital cog in the Bayern Munich side and was one for the German side as well but went into the wilderness for two years. Now, at the age of 31, he is back and back with another Bundesliga title to his name also the tag of assist king. When the tournament starts Muller will be keen to show his importance to Joachim Loew and add to his already impressive tally of 39 goals and 37 assists in 101 games. Especially because Germany has some exciting talents waiting on the sidelines to showcase their talent.

Gareth Bale

Rumours were rife that the Welshman is set to hang his boots after the Euros, but that since has been quashed by Gareth Bale’s agent. Bale had once famously or infamously pictured with a flag which said Wales-Golf-Madrid in that order and even until last week it was reported that his love for the beautiful game is fading away. Rumours aside, Bale is 31 now and with his long list of injuries, one shouldn’t be surprised if he decides to retire.

Pepe

Pepe, the hard-hitting defender is 38 yet now, yet he terrorizes forwards with his bone-crushing challenges. He was a crucial member of Portugal’s title-winning side last Euro, a lot has changed since then - he is no longer with Real Madrid he is no longer bald but his defensive prowess and never say die attitude is still there. Pepe would be hoping to give it all in to help Cristiano Ronaldo’s side become the first team since Spain to successfully retain the title.

Robert Lewandowski

Currently, the most feared striker in world football, just like Modric is yet to taste continental success with his national team despite having a trophy-laden club career. At the age of 32, he is Poland’s most important player and the White Eagles fans would hope that their captain replicates his club form in national colours and lead them to glory. Lewandowski in the recently concluded season scored 40 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich and broke legendary Gerd Muller’s record.

Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets, this Spanish holding midfielder is one of the most underrated players to have ever played the game, having been overshadowed by the likes of Xavi and Iniesta both in Spain and for Barcelona. The 32-year-old is, however, likely going to play his last Euro and that is just because of the influx of talent Spain has in his position. The FIFA World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 winner is all set to lead the Spanish armada as they look to renew their dominance in European football. Also, with Sergio Ramos excluded from the Spain squad, Busquets along with Jordi Alba are the only two players who have ever tasted international glory.

Karim Benzema

The talismanic striker who has been part of Real Madrid’s glorious forward line for over a decade is back in the French side ending five and a half years in the international wilderness. He had not played for his country since a blackmail scandal over a sex tape involving his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena broke in 2015. Now he is back at age of 33, after having the season of his life where he spearheaded Real Madrid’s attack and scored 30 goals. However, with the next Euros scheduled to be held in 2024, this could be his last Euro participation. Benzema in 82 games for France has scored 27 goals.

Special Mention:

Oliver Giroud, Buruk Yilmaz, Marek Hamsik, Goran Pandev

