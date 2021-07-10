Euro 2020 Top Scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrick Schick Lead Goal-scoring Chart

Even though the defending champions Portugal were knocked out in the Round of 16 in the UEFA European Championship 2020, their skipper Cristiano Ronaldo had an exceptional run in the campaign as he broke numerous records.

Despite playing just four games in the colossal event, Ronaldo leads the goal-scoring chart with five goals in his kitty. He is also the top contender to win the European golden boot. Ronaldo is tied with Czech Republic’s Bayer Leverkusen forwards Patrick Schick. However, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star lead the goal-scoring list as he has more assists.

Ronaldo also went past French icon Michel Platini’s record (nine goals) for most goals scored at European Championships when he netted his penalty against Hungary in Portugal’s tournament opener. He scored his 11th goal in Euros in the stoppage time in the same game.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner set some more records by becoming the oldest player (at the age of 36 years and 130 days) from Portugal to score a goal in a major event. The previous record was owned by Pepe. The former Real Madrid defender had set the record during the 2018 Russia World Cup at that time, he was 35 years (and 124 days) old.

The third spot on the list is reserved by England captain Harry Kane, who has netted four goals. The Tottenham Hotspur star is also the closest to catch Ronaldo. However, for Kane to overthrow Ronaldo as the top scorer, he will have to either score two goals or one goal and one assist in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Karim Benzema of France, Sweden’s Emil Forsberg and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku have also netted four goals each.

England’s Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling is at the seventh spot with three goals and one assist. And for him to win the golden boot, he will have to score a hat-trick against Italy or score a brace and an assist.

The Netherlands’ Georginio Wijnaldum, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, Denmark’s Kasper Dolberg, Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri and Haris Seferovic have also netted three goals each in the quadrennial event.

