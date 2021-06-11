Euro 2020: Tournament Yellow Card Rules Explained

After a year-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the biggest football tournaments in the world, Euro 2020 finally gets underway on Friday, June 11. The continental competition will see 24 nations competing in 51 matches, in a span of 31 days between June 11 and July 11 to win the coveted title.

Turkey will take on Italy in Rome in the season opener, before England and Wales get their campaigns going over the first weekend. However, with the participating teams guaranteed to play at least three games in the group stages, players need to be careful when picking up yellow cards, as accruing too many of them would lead to suspension in the following game.

Usually, too many yellow cards accumulated leads to suspension of one-game. However, domestic leagues across Europe adopt a five yellows rule, with the Premier League essentially resetting the retributions after a certain number of games have been played. Meanwhile, Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have revealed what it would take for a player to pick up a suspension for collecting too many yellow cards during the tournament.

The European administrative body’s Article 52 states that a player is suspended for the next match after picking up two yellow cards in two different matches. So, if any player gets booked in both the first and second group stage game, he would be unavailable for the final group game. UEFA also clarified that picking up four bookings in four separate games will also result in a second suspension for players. A player will also be suspended if they pick up a fourth caution in four different matches. Whereas, a red card results in an automatic one-match suspension at any time throughout the tournament.

Luckily, yellow cards do reset for the teams who advance to the latter stage of the tournament.

Single cautions will be reset after completion of the quarter-final round, which means all yellow cards expire on completion of the quarter-finals and they are not carried forward to the semi-finals. Additionally, all cautions and pending yellow-card suspensions accrued in Euro 2020 will expire once the tournament is complete.

So, it is safe to assume that it would be better for the players to pick up yellow cards earlier in the tournament to avoid missing a big knockout tie for their respective national sides.

