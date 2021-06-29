Euro 2020: Twitter Reacts to Spain Goalkeeper Unai Simon's Bizarre Blunder Against Croatia

Nine, there have nine own goals in this edition of European Championship which is the same amount of own goals as every other European Championship combined. This is already six more than the tournament record of three set at Euro 2016.

The latest to enter the list was blunder from Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon against Croatia. Pedri played a back-pass towards Simon and the Athletic Bilbao player completely misjudged his touch at the final moment and ended up only faintly clipping the ball which as it sped towards the net in the Spain’s last-16 match against Croatia in Copenhagen.

Spain were on a commanding position till the 18th minute after which this calamitous incident took place. After that Croatia continued to test Spain’s backline till the former champions equalised through Pablo Sarabia

However, instead of having his confidence shaken, Simon was nearly flawless after that. But it was enough to spark a meme-fest on Twitter.

Kepa watching from the bench as Unai Simon concedes from a 30 yard backpass#CROSPA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/XBDZq2DtRC— Kiran T-ierney (@mopeygooner) June 28, 2021

Unai Simón picked the best day ever to make the biggest mistake of his career. Reduced to a footnote by 20:00 and now it has been forgotten altogether.— Robbie Dunne (@robbiejdunne) June 28, 2021

Unai Simon already been bullied by someone on his Wikipedia hahah pic.twitter.com/7g6SjSjOeT— JC (@JoeyClayton1878) June 28, 2021

De Gea, Kepa and now Unai Simon. This goalkeeper position for Spain is absolutely cursed ever since Casillas retired.— Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) June 28, 2021

Degea looking at Spain coach after that own goal from Unai Simon.Probably the best goal in the EURO#EURO2020 #CROESP pic.twitter.com/uML0AEfMir— Dennis Omuya (@dennis_omuya98) June 28, 2021

At a distance of 45 metres, Pedri’s own goal was also the longest netted at the Euros - and the first from outside the box.

