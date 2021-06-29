CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Euro 2020: Twitter Reacts to Spain Goalkeeper Unai Simon's Bizarre Blunder Against Croatia

Unai Simon conceded a bizarre own goal (AP)

Unai Simon conceded a bizarre own goal (AP)

Unai Simon made one of the biggest blunders of the European Championship, then made one of the tournament’s biggest saves.

Nine, there have nine own goals in this edition of European Championship which is the same amount of own goals as every other European Championship combined. This is already six more than the tournament record of three set at Euro 2016.

The latest to enter the list was blunder from Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon against Croatia. Pedri played a back-pass towards Simon and the Athletic Bilbao player completely misjudged his touch at the final moment and ended up only faintly clipping the ball which as it sped towards the net in the Spain’s last-16 match against Croatia in Copenhagen.

Spain were on a commanding position till the 18th minute after which this calamitous incident took place.  After that Croatia continued to test Spain’s backline till the former champions equalised through Pablo Sarabia

However, instead of having his confidence shaken, Simon was nearly flawless after that. But it was enough to spark a meme-fest on Twitter.

At a distance of 45 metres, Pedri’s own goal was also the longest netted at the Euros - and the first from outside the box.

first published:June 29, 2021, 12:21 IST