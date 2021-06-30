CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Football»Euro 2020: Ukraine Beat Sweden 2-1 in Extra Time to Reach 1st-ever Quarter-finals
1-MIN READ

Artem Dovbyk (Photo Credit: Euro 2020 Twitter)

Euro 2020: Artem Dovbyk scored in the 121st minute to send Ukraine into their first-ever major quarter-final.

Artem Dovbyk scored in the 121st minute as Ukraine beat 10-man Sweden 2-1 after extra time on Tuesday to book a quarter-final tie with England at Euro 2020. Oleksandr Zinchenko put Ukraine ahead on 27 minutes in Glasgow but Emil Forsberg equalised for Sweden before half-time with his fourth goal of the tournament.

Marcus Danielson was sent off for Sweden in extra time before Dovbyk headed in a Zinchenko cross in stoppage time to send Ukraine through to face England in Rome on July 3.

first published:June 30, 2021, 03:27 IST