Euro 2020: 'Wants Spotlight!' Sergio Busquets Hits Back After Van der Vaart’s Analysis on Spain

Spain’s Sergio Busquets has hit back at Netherlands’ Rafael Van der Vaart after the former Dutch player stated that this Spanish side is ‘horrible’. The former Dutch international spoke on channel NOS and stated that all the Spanish side did was pass the ball from one side of the pitch to the other. Van der Vaart also said that he hopes Netherlands get to play against Spain. The comments made by Van der Vaart did not go well with the national Spain team and veteran player Sergio Busquets, who has hit back at the former Dutch international.

In a press conference, Busquets told reporters that he found it sad that the former Ajax player wants to be in the ‘spotlight’ and could easily bring him down with the games the two sides have played, but he wouldn’t, due to the respect he has for Netherlands and Van der Vaart.

Busquets could be referring to the match when Spain beat Netherlands in the final of the 2010 World Cup finals. Busquets was a part of the winning side and Van der Vaart a part of the losing team. In the head-to-head, the two sides have met a total of 12 times in which Netherlands have won 6 times and two matches have been drawn.

Other than Busquets, Atletico Madrid and Spain player Koke also hit back at Van der Vaart’s comments and directly referred to the 2010 World Cup final between the two sides. Koke did not hesitate to bring up the clash in which Andres Iniesta scored the lone goal in extra time to help Spain win the World Cup in South Africa.

Koke told Cadena Cope that the former Dutch international wants his moment of glory and is having it. Adding insult to injury, Koke stated that at the training camp in Spain, they have a picture of Iniesta scoring the winning goal against Netherlands, with Van der Vaart at the side.

In the Euro 2020, Spain have played two matches and have drawn two matches. In order to make it to the last 16 of the Euro, Spain need to beat Slovakia and claim three points. Luis Enrique’s side are third on the table with two points. Poland face table leaders Sweden and the clash will be decisive as well. Sweden has four points, Slovakia has three, Spain have two points and Poland has one. If Spain are able to beat Slovakia, they can make it to the top two. However, if Spain and Slovakia draw and Poland are able to secure a win, Spain will be knocked out from the Euros.

Luis Enrique’s side have been missing chances after chances. Moreno missed a penalty in the clash against Poland, which could have changed the dynamics of the game entirely. However, it all boils down to the clash between Spain and Slovakia. Other than the three points, Spain’s pride is also now at stake.

