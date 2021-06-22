Euro 2020: Who Have Booked Last 16 Slot and Knockouts Qualification Scenario for Every Group

Five teams advanced to the round of 16 without even playing as Denmark beat Russia 4-1 in their last Group B clash.

France, England, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Switzerland all are assured of advancing because they have four points and will finish no worse than third in their groups.

Results in the final Group B and C games have left Finland and Ukraine in third place in the respective standings with three points. That means any team with four points is guaranteed to be at least among the four best third-place teams.

Finland and Ukraine have not yet been eliminated. Results in Group D on Tuesday and Group E on Wednesday could leave those third-place finishers with only two points.

Here are the groupwise qualification scenarios -

Group A

Complete: Italy (9 points, through), Wales (4, through), Switzerland (4, through), Turkey (0)

Switzerland are through as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Group B

Complete: Belgium (9, through), Denmark (3, through), Finland (3), Russia (3)

Finland finished third and must wait to see if they go through.

Group C

Complete: Netherlands (9, through), Austria (6, through), Ukraine (3), North Macedonia (0)

Ukraine finished third and must wait to see if they go through.

Group D

Tuesday: Croatia (1) vs Scotland (1), Czech Republic (4, through) vs England (4, through)

Czech Republic are through and will win the group if they avoid defeat against England. They will finish second if they lose and Scotland beat Croatia. They will only finish third if they lose and Croatia win by enough to overtake them on overall goal difference.

England are through and will finish top if they beat Czech Republic. They will only finish third if they lose and Scotland win by enough to overtake them on overall goal difference.

Croatia will go through with a win and can still overtake Czech Republic for second place on overall goal difference.

Scotland will go through with a win and can still overtake England for second place on overall goal difference.

Group E

Wednesday: Slovakia (3) vs Spain (2), Sweden (4) vs Poland (1)

Sweden are through and will top the group if they beat Poland. If Sweden lose and the other game is drawn, Sweden, Slovakia and Poland will be split for first to third place on results between the three teams. If Sweden lose they finish third.

Slovakia need a point to be certain of going through and will top the group if they win and Sweden do not.

Spain will go through if they beat Slovakia. They will also go through if they draw and Poland do not beat Sweden.

Poland are through if they win.

If Slovakia, Sweden and Poland all finish on 4 points (ahead of Spain on 3), they will be split on goal difference from matches between the three teams.

In that scenario, if Poland beat Sweden 1-0, and Slovakia draw, the order will be: 1 Slovakia, 2 Poland, 3 Sweden.

If Poland beat Sweden 2-1, and Slovakia draw, the order will be: 1 Poland, 2 Sweden, 3 Slovakia (Sweden and Slovakia would be behind Poland on goal difference and to split the two their direct result, a Sweden win, would apply).

If Poland beat Sweden by any other one-goal margin, and Slovakia draw, the order will be: 1 Poland, 2 Sweden, 3 Slovakia.

If Poland beat Sweden by two goals or more, and Slovakia draw, the order will be: 1 Poland, 2 Slovakia, 3 Sweden.

Group F

Wednesday: Portugal (3) vs France (4), Germany (3) vs Hungary (1)

France are through and will finish first if they win, or if they draw and Germany do not beat Hungary. If France lose and Hungary win, second place will be decided on overall goal difference.

Germany will go through if they avoid defeat. They will finish first if they win and France do not. Germany will finish third if they draw and France lose, or if both Germany and Portugal lose.

Portugal will go through if they avoid defeat. They will finish first if they win and Germany do not. Portugal will finish fourth if they lose and Germany also lose.

Hungary will go through if they win. If they win and France lose, second place will be decided on overall goal difference. Hungary will finish third if they win and the other game is drawn.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here