Europa League 2019, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast

Last year's runners-up Arsenal will begin their Europa League group stage campaign with an away game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, September 19. The upcoming UEFA Europa League's fixture will see last season's semi-finalist face each other. Both the sides, Arsenal and Eintracht Frankfurt, have never met before in a UEFA Europa League match. The Gunners will step into the turf without playmaker Mesut Ozil and centre back Sokratis Papastathopoulos. Confirming the news, Arsenal manager Unai Emery said that they have decided to rest Ozil and Sokratis.

"Sokratis and Mesut (are) rested for that match. We're going to play another match on Sunday," Emery told reporters. My decision is because he (Ozil) played, I'm thinking (of) tomorrow's first XI and after that deciding who can be the best for tomorrow,"

Emery said, "The first match he played on Sunday he played good with his capacity and skills, his first minutes for us was good. Now he is going to be helping us. Sunday we are going to play another match."

Talking about their opponent, Emery said, "Last year Frankfurt played in the same semi-final as Chelsea. To start tomorrow with them is a tough match. We have good feelings for the competition in this season. We lost the final last season but this is a new challenge for us."

The predicted team line-up for Arsenal - Leno; Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Chambers, Kolasinac; Willock, Torreira, Ceballos; Willock, Nelson, Aubameyang.

The predicted team line-up for Eintracht Frankfurt - Trapp - Abraham (c), Hasebe, Hinteregger - da Costa, Kohr, Rode, Kostic - Kamada - Dost, Silva.

The UEFA Europa League 2019 fixture Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arsenal will commence at 22:25 pm. The Europa League 2019 game between Eintracht Frankfurt and Arsenal and will be played at Frankfurt Stadion.

Where to watch Europa League 2019 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arsenal in India?

The Europa League 2019 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arsenal match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online UEFA Europa League 2019Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arsenal?

The Europa League 2019Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Sony Liv app in India for premium users.

