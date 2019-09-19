Europa League 2019, Manchester United vs Astana Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast

Three-time European champions Manchester United return to Europa League and begin their group stage with a home fixture against Astana on September 20, Friday. This will be Manchester United's maiden UEFA clash against Kazakhstan champions. Astana too are facing an English club for the first time. The UEFA Europa League 2019 fixture Manchester United vs Astana will commence at 12.30AM. The Red Devils will host the Kazakhstan side without Daniel James, who suffered an injury during their Premier League win over Leicester City.

The 21-year-old winger became the lastest player to join the injury list, which also includes Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw.

Ahead of their Group L opener, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed, “He (James) got a knock against Leicester. So he won’t be available. I don’t think we’ll see Paul or Anthony, I’m sure we won’t see them. Luke is not ready yet.”

Solskjaer further said that goalkeeper Sergio Romero will play instead of David de Gea, who has recently inked a deal to stay with the club till 2023.

“Sergio will play tomorrow for sure, he’s proven to be a top keeper behind David and (we must) keep him ready if something happens to David. Time for him to have some much-needed game time.”

Solskjaer also confirmed that striker Mason Greenwood will be playing in the Europa League opener.

The Man Utd predicted line-up for 2019 Europa League Group L opener: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Jones, Young; Fred, McTominay, Pereira; Greenwood, Lingard, Rashford.

The Astana predicted line-up for 2019 Europa League Group L opener: Eric; Shomko, Simunovic, Postnikov, Rukavina; Mayewski, Logvinenko; Tomasov, Sigurjonsson, Rotariu; Murtazayev

The Europa League 2019 game between Manchester United and Astana will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where to watch Europa League 2019 Manchester United vs Astana in India?

Manchester United will host Astana at 12.30AM on Friday. The Europa League 2019 Manchester United vs Astana match will be played at Old Trafford. The Europa League game will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online UEFA Europa League 2019 Manchester United vs Astana?

The Europa League 2019 Manchester United vs Astana live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

