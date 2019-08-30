Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Europa League: Arsenal Drawn with Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester United Head to Kazakhstan

Arsenal have been clubbed with Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria Guimaraes in Group F, whereas Manchester United will face Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AZ Alkmaar in Group L.

AFP

Updated:August 30, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
Europa League: Arsenal Drawn with Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester United Head to Kazakhstan
Europa League draw was held in Monaco (Photo Credit)
Loading...

Monaco: Last season's runners-up Arsenal were placed in the same section as Eintracht Frankfurt in the draw for the Europa League group stage in Monaco on Friday, while Manchester United face a long trip to Kazakhstan.

Unai Emery's Arsenal side lost to Chelsea in the final in Baku after Eintracht had been eliminated by the same side on penalties in the last four.

Ten-time Belgian champions Standard Liege and Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes are also in Group F.

United, Europa League winners in 2017, will face Astana of Kazakhstan as well as Partizan Belgrade and former finalists AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands in Group L.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, the third English team in the draw, will take on Turkish side Besiktas in Group K.

In their first European campaign since 1980, Wolves have already come through three ties just to reach the group stage, including defeating Torino 5-3 on aggregate in the play-offs.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team will also take on Braga of Portugal and Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia.

While all three Premier League sides will be fancied to progress to the last 32, the draw was far less kind on the two Scottish representatives.

Scottish champions Celtic meet Italian Cup holders Lazio and French Cup holders Rennes in Group E as well as CFR Cluj, the Romanian side to whom they lost in Champions League qualifying.

Celtic were in the same group as Rennes in the 2011-12 Europa League and took four points against the French club.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Rangers will take on former European Cup winners Porto and Feyenoord as well as Swiss champions Young Boys in Group G.

Rangers reached the group stage for the second season running after edging out Legia Warsaw in the play-off round.

The opening group games will be played on September 19. This season's final will be held in the Polish city of Gdansk on May 27, 2020.

