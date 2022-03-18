Europa League: Barcelona Face Frankfurt as West Ham Draw Lyon in Quarters

Barcelona were drawn to play Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals of this season’s Europa League on Friday, while West Ham United will take on Lyon.

Appearing in Europe’s second-tier club competition for the first time since 2004 following their exit from the Champions League in the group stage, Barcelona qualified for the quarter-finals by beating Galatasaray of Turkey 2-1 on aggregate.

Eintracht beat Real Betis in extra time on Thursday to go through and will be at home in the first leg on April 7.

West Ham beat record six-time winners Sevilla, hosts of this season’s final, in the last 16 and will be at home to Lyon before going to France for the return.

In the other ties, Rangers play Portuguese club Braga and RB Leipzig will face Atalanta.

Quarter-finals

RB Leipzig (GER) v Atalanta (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Barcelona (ESP)

West Ham United (ENG) v Lyon (FRA)

Braga (POR) v Rangers (SCO)

Semi-finals

RB Leipzig or Atalanta v Braga or Rangers

West Ham United or Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona

- Quarter-final first legs April 7, second legs April 14

- Semi-final first legs on April 28, second legs on May 5

- Final at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain on May 18

