Home » News » Football » Europa League Draw: Manchester United vs Real Betis and Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal in Round of 16
1-MIN READ

Europa League Draw: Manchester United vs Real Betis and Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal in Round of 16

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 17:46 IST

Nyon

Europa League round of 16 draw (Reuters)

Sevilla will face Fenerbahce as Juventus is slated to take on Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen will go up against Ferencvaros in the Europa League round of 16

Manchester United will go up against Real Betis as Sporting Lisbon will face Arsenal in the Europa League round of 16, after the draw was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

United edged a thrilling playoff with Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate thanks to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in Thursday’s second leg and remain in the hunt for four trophies this season as they continue to improve under coach Erik ten Hag.

The English side are looking to secure their first trophy since their 2017 Europa League triumph under Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese’s current side AS Roma pitted against Real Socieded in this season’s last 16.

Arsenal sailed through the Europa League group stages, winning five of their six group matches and take on Sporting next, who overcame Denmark’s FC Midtjylland in their playoff.

Serie A giants Juventus progressed through the playoffs at Nantes’ expense thanks to a hat-trick from Argentine forward Angel Di Maria in the second leg in France, and will face Germany’s Freiburg next.

Record six-time winners Sevilla are again in the mix, and must negotiate a way past Turkish side Fenerbahce to reach the last eight of this year’s competition.

Europa League last-16 draw:

Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla v Fenerbahce

Juventus v Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal

Manchester United v Real Betis

AS Roma v Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 9 and the second legs on March 16.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published:February 24, 2023, 17:11 IST
last updated:February 24, 2023, 17:46 IST
