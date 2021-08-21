Europa League: Fenerbahce's Muhammed Gumuskaya Left Red-faced as He Tries to Kiss Club Badge

Turkish outfit Fenerbahce along with Premier League champions Manchester City are among the those European clubs who will sport a new third jersey/kit designed by Puma. These new kits will be worn in cup competitions in the ongoing 2021-22 season. While Puma’s new offerings did tickle fans across the world, it also left split opinions amongst supporters. The new third kit designed by sportswear company is different, to say the least, and it was evident in the Europa League clash between Fenerbahce, and HJK Helsinki on Thursday night.

The Turkish club took one step towards the group stages with a 1-0 triumph, when they hosted Finnish side HJK Helsinki at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, in Istanbul. After a goalless first half, Fenerbahce’s Muhammed Gumuskaya replaced former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil in the 62nd minute. The 20-year-old midfielder netted the decisive and the only goal of the game to give his side 1-0 victory at home in the 68th minute.

After making an immediate impact, Gumuskaya wanted to demonstrate his love for the club in front of the fans by kissing the club’s crest on his jersey. But there was a problem, as the new design repositioned the club badge on the back of the jersey beneath the collar. The incident soon went viral and the video clip was shared widely across social media circuits. It also became another embarrassing episode for Puma, who had earlier described the new kit as ‘progressive and refreshing’.

Watch it here:

The video clip has garnered over 4.3 million views on the microblogging site since being shared less than 12 hours ago. Netizens also flocked the comments section to post their hilarious reactions.“This is what Fenerbahce got with their ‘no badge’ kit,” one fan said.

Tagging Puma, another user jokingly wrote, “Look what you’ve done, how do you sleep at night?!”

“Exhibit A: the ridiculous modern football performance kissing of the badge exposed,” a third commented.

Meanwhile, Puma’s designs maybe horrendous but at least they are providing comic moments like these.

