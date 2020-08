Europa League: Inter Milan Beat Getafe 2-0, Shakhtar Donetsk and Copenhagen Also Advance

Inter Milan beat Getafe 2-0 with goals from . It was a one-off game played in Germany because they did not complete a first leg before the European season was suspended. Earlier, Shakhtar Donetsk and Copenhagen also advanced.

Lukaku gave Inter the lead with his 30th goal of the season, picking up Alessandro Bastoni's high pass in the 33rd minute and holding off a defender before stroking the ball low into the far corner. Eriksen made it 2-0 in the 84th, hammering in a loose ball in the penalty area two minutes after he came on from the bench. "I'm very happy for the team because I can see that they are eager to continue this adventure and not go on their holidays," Inter coach Antonio Conte said.

Getafe started stronger with an intense pressing game and could have taken the lead in the second minute, but Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic kept out Nemanja Maksimovic's header. Inter gradually took control of the game against a Getafe team which had not played since July 19 and last won on June 29. Getafe keeper David Soria made a string of impressive saves before Lukaku's goal and reacted well to keep out an overhead kick from Danilo D'Ambrosio in the 49th.

Getafe had a chance to equalis in the 76th when Inter defender Diego Godin conceded a penalty for handball, but Jorge Molina fired his shot wide, preserving Handanovic's record of five games without conceding a goal. Inter's quarterfinal opponent is likely to be Bayer Leverkusen, which leads Rangers 3-1 ahead of the second leg Thursday.

Shakhtar, the 2009 UEFA Cup winner, won 3-0 in the second leg against Wolfsburg to complete a 5-1 victory on aggregate. The Ukrainian club didn't score until a goal from Junior Moraes in the 89th minute. Moraes and Manor Solomon added a goal apiece in stoppage time. Copenhagen reached the quarterfinals of a European competition for the first time after overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against Istanbul Basaksehir to win 3-1 on aggregate thanks to two goals from Jonas Wind.

(With inputs from Agencies)