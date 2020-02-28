Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Europa League: Manchester United to Play Austria's LASK in Last 16

Manchester United will take on LASK as Wolves have been drawn against Olympiakos in the last 16 of the Europa League.

AFP

Updated:February 28, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Europa League: Manchester United to Play Austria's LASK in Last 16
Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Nyon: Manchester United will meet Austrian club LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Wolves were pitted against Olympiakos in Friday's draw in Nyon.

United, who lifted the trophy in 2017, are one of six former champions left in the competition. The first leg will be played in Linz on March 12 with the return a week later at Old Trafford.

Austrian league leaders LASK made their group stage debut this season and secured a 3-1 aggregate win over Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the last 32.

Wolves progressed to the last 16 of a major European competition for the first time since finishing runners-up in the UEFA Cup in 1971-72, after overcoming Spanish strugglers Espanyol.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will take on an Olympiakos team that shocked Arsenal in the last round, the Greeks advancing on away goals Thursday following a 2-1 extra-time victory in London.

EU

Steven Gerrard's Rangers, the 2008 finalists, face Bayer Leverkusen who dumped out Porto in a clash of two former winners of the competition.

Inter Milan, winners of the tournament in 1991, 1994 and 1998, were drawn against La Liga surprise package Getafe, conquerors of last year's Champions League semi-finalists, Dutch giants Ajax.

Five-time former champions Sevilla face a tricky tie against Roma, while 2009 winners Shakhtar Donetsk will lock horns with Wolfsburg.

Turkey's Istanbul Basaksehir face FC Copenhagen, while Basel await the winners of the tie between Eintracht Frankfurt and Salzburg.

Eintracht lead 4-1 on aggregate ahead of Friday's second leg, which was pushed back 24 hours due to a storm warning and the forecast of dangerously high winds in Austria.

The final will be played in the Polish city of Gdansk on May 27.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram