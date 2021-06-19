Euro 2020: Meet Cristiano ‘Photographer’ Ronaldo! Fans Left in Splits after Portugal Star Goes Behind the Camera for Photoshoot

Cristiano Ronaldo is on fire and anything that he touches turns to gold. The Portugal skipper chipped in with a brace to help his side secure a dominating 3-0 win over Hungary. Ahead of Portugal’s fixture against giants Germany in the Group of Death clash, the star striker fancied taking a shot at photography during a photoshoot session of the team. For once, Ronaldo decided to be working the camera instead of being in front of it. Fans are amused as the Portugal striker turned into a photographer and clicked photos of defender Pepe.

The official Twitter handle of the Euros uploaded a video of a photoshoot of the Portugal team and while waiting for his turn, Ronaldo decided to take a shot by clicking the photograph of Pepe. After clicking the picture, Ronaldo turned to the cameraman and hilariously told him pointing to the picture taken, ’Better than you’. The striker and the defender then posed for a picture together. Take a look.

When Cristiano Ronaldo turned photographer at the Portugal media day! “Better than you!" #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/y0LkqtaIlL— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021

Other than his success on field, Ronaldo has been on the headlines as the superstar has become the first person to have 300 Million followers on Instagram. The star is currently the top earning celebrity on Instagram. Behind the Portugal footballer is actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who has 246 Million followers on Instagram.

Talking about impacts, since the press conference where Ronaldo removed two coke bottles from his sight, Coca Cola’s stock prices plummeted and have lost four billion dollars from its market value. Joining Ronaldo was Italy’s Locatelli who also removed the coke bottles from the press conference table.

Kawhi removed Gatorade from the table during a All Star Game Interview.Paul Pogba removed a non alcoholic Heineken beer bottle. Cristiano Ronaldo & Manuel Locatelli removed Coca-Cola bottles. The old ways of advertising are dying. Authenticity is winning. pic.twitter.com/mdYKCiAIRl — Ross Simmonds (@TheCoolestCool) June 19, 2021

But when it came to Russia manager Stanislav Cherchesov, the coach decided to drink the coke from the bottle at the press conference.

Ronaldo removed the Coca bottle.Russia coach: ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uEWsR7Dopl — FB Skills (@FBSkill) June 16, 2021

Ronaldo and his side will be gearing for the clash against Germany, who lost their opening match to France. Portugal can make the last 16 if they are able to walk away with three points from the fixture against the 2014 World Cup champions. Portugal will take on Germany on June 19, Saturday from 21:30 PM IST onwards.

