Euro 2020: Neighbours Play 'Evil' Prank on Dutch Fans by Celebrating 'Missed' Goal! Watch Video

For every football fan, whatever happens on the field brings out all the emotions. The anger, the distress, the happiness, the pride, the obsession, the rage and the confidence, it is all there, even if it means watching the match from their homes. Especially with international football returning in the form of the Euros 2020, fans could not be happier. However, what if someone were to play with your emotions? A video has surfaced on the internet of a few youngsters playing an ‘evil’ prank on their neighbours, who happened to be Netherlands supporters.

The prank? The youngsters got to know that their expressive and passionate neighbour’s football match live stream had a 30 second lag. During a Netherlands vs Austria match, the neighbours had a gathering in their backyard with a projector attached to a giant screen, an ideal football get-together. However, when the youngsters saw that Memphis Depay had squandered a chance to score, the upstairs youngsters immediately started celebrating, implying to their downstairs neighbours that Netherlands had scored.

The neighbours downstairs started celebrating before a goal could arrive, however, when the fans saw that the chance was missed by Depay, one can imagine the rage and anger at the time. The youngsters were seen laughing at their Dutch neighbours. Take a look.

It was surely an ‘evil prank’ played by the youngsters on the fans. But Netherlands went on to win the match against Austria 2-0 and have made it to the Last 16 of the Euros 2020.

Netherlands topped Group C with three wins in three matches played. A stronger and confident side, Netherlands have shown that they are here to play and are looking quite the contenders for the Euros 2020. Other than Netherlands, Italy have also won all their three matches without conceding a goal. Italy will face Austria in the first last 16 knockout match, whereas Wales face Denmark in the second match.

Netherlands recently won their final group match against North Macedonia, hammering the opposition 3-0. Skipper Gergio Wijnaldum scored a brace while Memphis Depay scored one and assisted both of Wijanldum’s goals. Netherlands are confident on the counter attack and have impressed in the mid-field, with Frenkie de Jong playing the role of playmaker. The FC Barcelona star has been impressive in his performances so far. Joining de Jong is striker Memphis Depay at FC Barcelona as the star striker joined the Catalans as a free agent, after his contract ended with Lyon this year.

It was a perfect evening for the Dutchmen as they imposed their dominance in the group stages and will hope to continue their winning run in the knockout matches.

