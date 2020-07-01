EVE vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Everton vs Leicester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Everton will be up against Leicester City in the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture that will be held on July 1.The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Leicester City will be played at Goodison Park, Liverpool with no audience in attendance. In the previous outing, Everton kept a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Norwich City. Leicester City, on the other hand, have lost their previous match against Chelsea on June 28. The team was not able to manage a single goal while Chelsea had scored one. Leicester will aim to strengthen their position in the top three when they take on Everton. Leicester have 44 points from 31 games whereas Everton are 12th with 41 points.

The Premier League Everton vs Leicester City match will commence at 10:30 PM.

Defender Yerry Mina will feature in Evetorn’s playing XI. Leicester will once again miss the company of defenders Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey. Whereas, midfielder James Maddison is sidelined with a hip injury

Premier League EVE vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Leicester City Captain: Vardy

Premier League EVE vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Leicester City Vice-Captain: Richarlison

Premier League EVE vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Leicester City Goalkeeper: Pickford

Premier League EVE vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Leicester City Defenders: Digne, Keane, Coleman, Chilwell, Soyuncu

Premier League EVE vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Leicester City Midfielders: Iwobi, Maddison, Tielemans

Premier League EVE vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Leicester City Strikers: Richarlison, Vardy

Premier League EVE vs LEI, Everton probable lineup vs Leicester City: Pickford, Digne, Keane, Coleman, Iwobi, Richarlison, Digne, Holgate, Bernard, Gomes, Calvert-Lewin

Premier League EVE vs LEI, Leicester City probable lineup vs Everton: Chilwell, Soyuncu, Maddison, Vardy Tielemans, Praet, Justin, Schmeichel, Ndidi, Albrighton, Gray