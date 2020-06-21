EVE vs LIV Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, Everton vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Everton will lockhorns with league leaders Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Sunday as both sides resume play after three months due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Liverpool at Goodison Park. Everton will have to put their best foot forward to beat Liverpool as home advantage no longer exists without fans in the stands. Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that his side need to give more than 100% to beat The Reds.

Jürgen Klopp-led Liverpool, who have 22 points, lead over second-placed Manchester City, still need six more points to lift the Premier League trophy in 30 years. The table toppers will look to wrap up their league campaign in style as they step into the turf. The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Liverpool will kick off at 11:30 pm.

As for Everton, Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph are out for the Sunday derby due to injury, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Theo Walcott are long-term absentees.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson are very much in contention to play from the first whistle.There were doubts regarding the availability after they missed the behind-closed-doors friendly played last week.

Premier League 2019-20 EVE vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Liverpool captain: Salah

Premier League 2019-20 EVE vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Liverpool Vice captain: Mane

Premier League 2019-20 EVE vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Liverpool Goalkeeper: Alisson

Premier League 2019-20 EVE vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Liverpool Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne

Premier League 2019-20 EVE vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Liverpool Midfielders: Fabinho, Andre Gomes, Henderson

Bundesliga EVE vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Everton vs Liverpool Strikers: RaLIVord, Salah, Mane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Premier League 2019-20 Everton possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Lucas Digne; Bernard, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Everton: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane