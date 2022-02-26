EVE vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Everton vs Manchester United: Premier League leaders Manchester City will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to face Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. Both sides need maximum points from this encounter, as Everton suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat away at Southampton last weekend. Meanwhile, City fell to a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on home turf, it was their first Premier League defeat since October.

However, despite being wounded by the recent defeat the two teams are at opposite ends of the Premier League standings. Lampard’s men are sitting at 16th place, with just two points separating them from the relegation zone. Whereas, Pep Guardiola’s wards still lead the way at the summit with a three-point lead over a rampant Liverpool.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Everton and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

Premier League 2021-22, EVE vs MCI Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

EVE vs MCI Premier League 2021-22, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, February 26 at Goodison Park, in Walton, Liverpool, England.The game will kick-off at 11:00 PM IST.

EVE vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Calvert-Lewin

Vice-Captain: De Bruyne

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Keane, Laporte, Cancelo, Holgate

Midfielders: Rodri, Richarlison, De Bruyne

Strikers: Foden, Sterling, Calvert-Lewin

EVE vs MCI Probable XIs

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Townsend, Allan, Van de Beek, Gray; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

